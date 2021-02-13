 Skip to main content
Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson sets two new state marks at indoor track meet
PREP INDOOR TRACK

Indoor Track and Field

Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson curves around the track in the 1600-meter run at the Mustangs/Fillies Indoor Track Invite last year in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson continued her assaults on state indoor track marks Saturday at the Kelly Walsh Invitational in Casper.

Thorvaldson, who set state records in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs at last year’s state indoor meet, bettered two of those marks Saturday at Natrona County’s Mustang Activities Complex.

She won the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 13.37 seconds, bettering her time from earlier this season (2:13.69) as well as her state-record time of 2:15.35. Her time of 4:46.54 in the 1600 was nearly 10 seconds faster than her state mark (4:56.34) and more than 6 seconds faster than the 4:52.56 she ran earlier this season.

Other two-event winners Saturday were Kelly Walsh’s Ani Brown (200, 400) and Laramie’s Taylor Gardner (long jump, triple jump) for the girls; and KW’s Darius Wiggins (55, 400) and Kyson Miller (800, 1600); and Laramie’s Travis Judd (long jump, triple jump) for the boys.

Inside

Weekend prep roundups. Page D2

