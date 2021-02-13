Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson sets two new state marks at indoor track meet

Thorvaldson, who set state records in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs at last year’s state indoor meet, bettered two of those marks Saturday at Natrona County’s Mustang Activities Complex.

She won the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 13.37 seconds, bettering her time from earlier this season (2:13.69) as well as her state-record time of 2:15.35. Her time of 4:46.54 in the 1600 was nearly 10 seconds faster than her state mark (4:56.34) and more than 6 seconds faster than the 4:52.56 she ran earlier this season.