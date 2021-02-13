Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson sets two new state marks at indoor track meet

Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson continued her assaults on state indoor track marks Saturday at the Kelly Walsh Invitational in Casper.
Thorvaldson, who set state records in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs at last year’s state indoor meet, bettered two of those marks Saturday at Natrona County’s Mustang Activities Complex.
She won the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 13.37 seconds, bettering her time from earlier this season (2:13.69) as well as her state-record time of 2:15.35. Her time of 4:46.54 in the 1600 was nearly 10 seconds faster than her state mark (4:56.34) and more than 6 seconds faster than the 4:52.56 she ran earlier this season.
Other two-event winners Saturday were Kelly Walsh’s Ani Brown (200, 400) and Laramie’s Taylor Gardner (long jump, triple jump) for the girls; and KW’s Darius Wiggins (55, 400) and Kyson Miller (800, 1600); and Laramie’s Travis Judd (long jump, triple jump) for the boys.
Inside
Weekend prep roundups. Page D2
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.