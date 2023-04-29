Apparently, Mother Nature was waiting for the return of the Wyoming Track & Field Classic before gifting some of the state's top athletes with idyllic weather.

After a five-year absence, Friday's meet at Kelly Walsh's Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper took place under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and only a hint of wind. And athletes, who had battled snow and cold all spring, took advantage with record-breaking performances on the track.

Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell got things started in the 1600-meter run. The senior finished with a time of 4 minutes, 59.68 seconds to set a new standard in the event. Sheridan's Gretchen Fagley had held the record since running a 5:08.83 in 2004. Rawlins senior Ryann Smith, who finished second, also topped Fagley's previous mark with a 5:07.28.

Sheridan's Addie Pendergast and Lander's Gage Gose then put their names in the record book in the 400.

Pendergast, who set a new state standard in the 200 (23.58) earlier this month at the same venue, ran away from the field and crossed the finish line in 54.25 seconds. That broke the previous mark of 55.24 set by Cheyenne East's Shanelle Porter in 1990.

"It was a great race," Pendergast said. "The weather couldn’t have been any better and the atmosphere was great. There are some fantastic athletes here who are constantly pushing me. Coming around the last turn I have to give it everything I’ve got because you never know what’s going to happen."

Pendergast sat out last season after a stellar freshman campaign at Tongue River. The then-freshman won the 100, 400 and 800 at the state meet to help lead the Eagles to the Class 2A team title.

Gose, who won the 110-meter hurdles earlier in the day, added another gold and broke the meet record and the school record in the 400 with a 48.27-second run. Carlos Salcido of Rock Springs had set the standard in 2015 with a 48.43.

"It was great because that was the last time I'll run the open 400 in high school," said the senior, who is the defending Class 3A state champ in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. "I'll run it in the (4x400) relay, but in my remaining meets I'll focus on the hurdles."

It's been a record-setting month for Gose, who set a new meet record in the 300 hurdles at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in Pasadena, California, on April 8 with a time of 37.29 seconds. He also set a school record in the 110 hurdles at Arcadia with a 14.31.

"Arcadia was definitely a lot of fun," Gose admitted. "Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to win the whole meet in the 300 hurdles, but I really visualized my race plan going in and I executed it really well. I think it’s just given me a lot of confidence moving forward."

Natrona County's Jackson Dutcher (800, 1600), Cody's Luke Talich (100, long jump) and Rawlins' Eva Nitschke (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) also won two events Friday.

Nitschke, the two-time defending 3A state champ in both hurdles events, took advantage of the weather to set new personal records with a 14.81 in the 100 hurdles and a 44.70 in the 300 hurdles.

"It’s basically been a long indoor season with occasionally a really windy meet," Nitschke said of the outdoor season to the point. "I have been really unsure of myself because I haven’t been able to hit those marks from last year because of this awful weather. So once I was able to PR I felt a lot more confident.

"I realize the state meet probably won’t be like this, it will probably be snowing, but it’s nice to know I can still reach those times."