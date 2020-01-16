Returning champs fill girls' field, boys' indoor season remains wide open

Strap in and hold on because this indoor track season should be one to remember. The Star-Tribune recently took a look at the overlying storylines to watch throughout the season but the real reason to watch the two-month indoor track season is the athletes themselves. And there's plenty to keep your attention occupied.

Twelve of the 13 individual events see returning girls state champions. Some of them also contributed to gold-medal relay teams, making this season even more exciting for those teams and individuals involved. On the boys side, just one state champion in the 13 individual events returns from last season. So the slate's been wiped clean and is ready to be re-written.

Here's a closer look at those returning champions and some of the contenders who will keep them pushing until the state meet in early March.

Girls

Alyssa Bedard, Rock Springs: She won the 55, 200 and 55 hurdles (as well as leg on the winning 4x200 relay) at last year's state meet and would likely win outdoor gold if she wasn't the state's leading goal scorer and off to play soccer at Wyoming next year.