Maddix Blazovich and Kavin Hoff bring out the best in each other.

That was evident Friday when the two Class 4A pole vaulters both set personal records before Blazovich just failed to clear the bar on his final attempt at setting a state record. The Rock Springs junior came close to setting the state mark at 16 feet, 0.75 inches, but still earned gold with a vault of 15-06.

Blazovich and Hoff were the only two competitors remaining after Laramie senior Adrien Calderon went out trying to clear 14-09.

With the bar set at 15-03, Blazovich hit the bar on his first attempt. Hoff followed with a near-perfect vault and the Natrona County sophomore celebrated after landing on the pads.

“Kavin is the reason I cleared 14-6,” Blazovich said. “He’s the reason I cleared 15 feet. He’s the reason I even attempted 15-6. He’s the best influence because we’re always pushing each other.

“Ever since regionals last year when we were both going 13 feet we were pushing each other.”

Just how much was evident after Hoff cleared 15-03. Rather than attempt his second vault at the height, Blazovich had the bar moved to 15-06.

He cleared it on his first attempt. Hoff came close, but never made it over the bar in three attempts.

“If Kavin cleared 15-6 then I was going to go to 15-9,” Blazovich explained. “But if he didn’t we were going to go for the record.

“Kavin’s a great vaulter so I thought he was going to clear 15-6 and we were maybe going to duel it out to the state record.”

While the mark of 16-00.5 set by Cody’s Quinn Rivera in 2012 will stand for at least another year, there was no denying the enjoyment both Blazovich and Hoff got out of the competition.

“When we’re going back and forth like that it’s some of the most fun I can have,” Hoff said. “When you’ve got good competition that is a really good person that’s all you can ask for because it’s always making you better.

“I’m hoping both of can get over that (state record) next year.”

Setting records

Big Piney’s Colby Jenks runs pretty well for someone who is feeling under the weather.

The senior broke his own record in the Class 2A 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 53.64 seconds.

“The first lap was what I wanted,” said Jenks, who won last year’s race in 1:55.59. “But I just felt tired the whole race and in the third 200 I just died.

“I’ve been dealing with a cough and a sore throat, but I think it’s mostly gone. I just have to keep going.”

Lander senior Gage Gose set his second 3A record in as many days, running a 37.87 in the 300-meter hurdles prelims. Powell’s Justin Cross ran a 37.96 in 2007. Gose set a new class standard in the 110 hurdles on Thursday, setting up what could be a record-setting Saturday.

Three 4x100 relay teams also set class records: the Big Horn boys in 2A with a 43.88 (Thermopolis, 43.99 in 2016), the Riverside girls in 1A with a 50.82 (Upton, 51.37 in 2016) and the Worland girls in 3A with a 49.97 (Star Valley, 49.99 in 2012).

Casper standouts

Natrona County senior Jackson Dutcher and Kelly Walsh junior Landon Walker gave the hometown fans two gold-medal performances, with Dutcher winning the 800 and Walker the triple jump.

Dutcher took the lead early and held off a late kick by Cheyenne Central’s Bridger Brokaw, breaking his own school record with a time of 1:54.08.

“I didn’t want to leave it to a kick,” Dutcher said of his fast start. “With about 200 (meters) left I heard some stomping behind me but I had enough. This gives me a lot of confidence going into the 1600 Saturday.”

In the triple jump, Walker went 45-09 on his final jump and then watched nervously after Cheyenne Central’s Richard Prescott hit a big jump on the final attempt of the finals.

Walker walked over to get a closer look as the officials stretched the tape out before announcing Prescott’s mark ... “45 feet, 8 and one-quarter inch.”

“I was definitely on edge after his jump,” Walker said. “This is a great feeling ... I’ve never felt better. I was locked in and I felt really good with my first phase on that last jump

“This was my last jump of the season and I knew I couldn’t let these guys outjump me.”