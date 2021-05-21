Rocky Mountain Boettcher, Jewell and Weber all win gold, silver and bronze on

“With the seniors, we all push each other,” Weber said. “We pretend like we’re seniors too.”

Kade Ames, a volunteer assistant who coaches all the long jumpers and triple jumpers at Rocky Mountain, notes that it’s a “bit weird,” but he also points out that they’re really good friends.

“It’s hard for me because I don’t know who to root for the most,” Ames. “I just root for all of them. We did that at regionals, same situation. So we’ve been through it a couple times, but it’s great to see them do so well.”

Heading into state, Ames was “mildly concerned” for his boys because he saw some numbers the opposition posted, and figured they’d place in the top five. But to see them place one, two and three was the cherry on top for Ames.

Tongue River senior Carleigh Reish and freshman teammate Addie Pendergast both had impressive days for the Eagles on Friday.

Reish won gold in the girls high jump and had the fastest qualifying times in the 100 and 200 prelimins, and Pendergast won the 800-meter run, and was first in the 400 meter prelims and second in the 100 prelims.