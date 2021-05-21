Rocky Mountain Boettcher, Jewell and Weber all win gold, silver and bronze on

It was cold, slightly windy and drizzling all day at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper on Friday, but that did little to deter Rocky Mountain’s Kelden Boettcher, Trevor Jewell and Carsyn Weber.
Boettcher, Jewell and Weber — in that order — won gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the boys triple jump at the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Track & Field Championships.
But if you asked them how the weather affected them, they would say it was rough, despite all posting personal bests in the event — Boettcher with a mark of 41 feet, 9 inches, followed by Jewell’s 40-10 and Weber’s 40-08.
“The rain and everything really gets your muscles cold and tight,” Jewell said. “So, you really want to make sure you’re moving at all times, staying warm and keep those muscles moving.”
At last week’s regional tournament, the Rocky Mountain boys had the three highest seeds and came into state with confidence. However, Boettcher did not foresee coming out on top.
“I didn’t expect to get first,” Boettcher said. “Having to get warm every other minute. You have freezing hands, freezing feet. It doesn’t feel good.”
Weber credits the team’s success to a nurturing and competitive environment that pushes everyone.
“With the seniors, we all push each other,” Weber said. “We pretend like we’re seniors too.”
Kade Ames, a volunteer assistant who coaches all the long jumpers and triple jumpers at Rocky Mountain, notes that it’s a “bit weird,” but he also points out that they’re really good friends.
“It’s hard for me because I don’t know who to root for the most,” Ames. “I just root for all of them. We did that at regionals, same situation. So we’ve been through it a couple times, but it’s great to see them do so well.”
Heading into state, Ames was “mildly concerned” for his boys because he saw some numbers the opposition posted, and figured they’d place in the top five. But to see them place one, two and three was the cherry on top for Ames.
Tongue River senior Carleigh Reish and freshman teammate Addie Pendergast both had impressive days for the Eagles on Friday.
Reish won gold in the girls high jump and had the fastest qualifying times in the 100 and 200 prelimins, and Pendergast won the 800-meter run, and was first in the 400 meter prelims and second in the 100 prelims.
Reish, who beat out Pendergast in the 100 with a time of 13.41 seconds to Pendergast’s 13.47, credits the team’s good chemistry for its success.
“We’re competing for each other because you want to do what’s best for your teammates,” Reish said.
And it’s evident. Thursday, Reish won the long jump and is the favorite to win Saturday’s 100 and 200. However, she’s hoping the boys and girls can win the team event and that it doesn’t rain tomorrow.
“With the wetness, a lot of people were slipping,” she said. “it was a little rough, but we try to stay focused on what we need to do.”