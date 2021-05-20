Saratoga distance runners exceed expectations

Saratoga sophomore twins Grant and Grady Bartlett finished the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships as first and second place winners in the 3200-meter run at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

Last week, at the West Regional Track & Field meet, they left with the best seed times at 10:15 and 10:3. On Thursday, Grant crossed the finish line first with a time of 10:34 and Grady second in 10:37.

Other finalists included:

3. Ethan Bird, senior, Cokeville

4. Grant Winters, sophomore, Burlington

5. Myles Wilson, freshman Lingle-Fort Laramie

6. Cree Jones, junior, Farson

7. Jack Dayton, freshman, Cokeville

8. Jordan Michaels, freshman, Burlington

Tomorrow, the twins will be racing in the 1600-meter race.

In the Boys 1A discuss throw, Kaden Dower, senior at Western Heritage Lutheran Academy finished in first place with a throw of 133 feet, followed by Nathan Baker, junior at Upton with 131 feet and third place finisher, Joseph Kennah, senior, Hulett.

Other finalists included: