Saratoga distance runners exceed expectations

Saratoga sophomore twins Grant and Grady Bartlett finished the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships as first and second place winners in the 3200-meter run at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
Last week, at the West Regional Track & Field meet, they left with the best seed times at 10:15 and 10:3. On Thursday, Grant crossed the finish line first with a time of 10:34 and Grady second in 10:37.
Other finalists included:
3. Ethan Bird, senior, Cokeville
4. Grant Winters, sophomore, Burlington
5. Myles Wilson, freshman Lingle-Fort Laramie
6. Cree Jones, junior, Farson
7. Jack Dayton, freshman, Cokeville
8. Jordan Michaels, freshman, Burlington
Tomorrow, the twins will be racing in the 1600-meter race.
In the Boys 1A discuss throw, Kaden Dower, senior at Western Heritage Lutheran Academy finished in first place with a throw of 133 feet, followed by Nathan Baker, junior at Upton with 131 feet and third place finisher, Joseph Kennah, senior, Hulett.
Other finalists included:
4. Dalton Peterson, senior, Encampment