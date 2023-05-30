Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Heading into the final event of the 2023 Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships, the Class 1A team races had a decidedly different look to them.

In the girls race, Cokeville held a four-point lead over defending state champion Saratoga while on the boys side Burlington had already secured its second title in three years.

Unfortunately for Cokeville, it didn't have a team in the 4x400 relay and Saratoga did, meaning if the Panthers (Saratoga version) finished fifth they would tie for the team championship. A fourth-place finish, or better, would give Saratoga back-to-back titles.

The team of senior Olivia Everett, sophomores Aspen Sewell and Milan Scott and freshman Madison Rodriguez survived a shaky handoff between Everett and Scott to finish third to earn six points and secure the team title for Saratoga.

"That freaked us out," Scott said after the race.

Scott also earned points for the team in both the 800 and 3200, but Everett, Sewell and Rodriguez did all of their scoring in the relays. And those points were vital for the Panthers.

Saratoga won the 4x800 and scored 27 combined points in the relays and 110 points overall while Cokeville finished with just eight (108) and Southeast, which finished third (106) also totaled 27 points in the relays.

"It takes a lot of sacrifice and a certain mindset to run in the relays," Saratoga head coach Rex Hohnholt said. "Those kids are hard to find, but I put them in the relays because they get the job done."

Sewell and Rodriguez ran on all four relay teams for Saratoga; Everett, whom Hohnholt referred to as the "relay queen," ran on three.

The Panthers also benefited once again from their strength in the distance races -- senior Madison Teichman, junior Marilee Williams and sophomores Scott, Rhiwan Williams and Allie Condict scored a combined 39 points in the 800, the 1600 and the 3200 -- and the overall brilliance of senior Whitney Bennett.

Bennett put the finishing touches on her prep career by defending her title in the triple jump, finishing third in both hurdling events and fourth in the long jump. She also was a four-time all-state basketball player for the Panthers and a two-time all-state selection in volleyball.

"There is not a better competitor than Whitney Bennett," Hohnholt said. "Our three seniors leave here as two-time champions and whenever they walk into our gym they can se that state championship banner on the wall and know they were a big part of it."

***

The Burlington boys ended their season with an exclamation point at the state track meet.

The Huskies finished on the podium in 16 of 18 events, won three individual golds and two relays and scored double-digit points in 10 events to run away with the team title.

"It was a fun weekend," Burlington head coach Ryan Olson said. "This usually comes down to the 4x400, but not this year. It was nice to not be sweating or have a stomach ache that last day."

Burlington had the team title nearly secured after the second day of the meet, entering Saturday with 78 points. The Huskies tacked on another 77.5 points on the final day to finish with 155.5 while runner-up Cokeville finished with 81.

Burlington built its early lead on the strength of its distance runners; first-place finishes in both the 1600 sprint medley and the 4x800 relay; and 17 combined points in the pole vault, led by sophomore Kyler Winters' winning vault of 13 feet.

In the 800, junior Jordan Michaels, seniors Grant Winters and Cohen Schlenker went 2-3-4 and sophomore Howard McNiven finished eighth to earn 20 points for the Huskies. They started the meet with 13 points in the 3200 with McNiven, Winters and freshman Paul McNiven going 3-5-6. That trio added 11 more points in the 1600 Saturday.

"Our distance runners were huge for us," Olson admitted. "They were out there running personal bests and everybody out-sprinted the kid in front of them down the stretch."

It was the third state title for the Huskies, who won the last two 2A cross country while competing for Rocky Mountain and scoring all of the team's points in the state meet.

In the sprints, senior Clayton Edwards finished his prep career in style, winning gold in both the 200 and 400 and silver in the 100 and the high jump. Classmates Grant Winters, Schlenker and Seth Wardell also went out on a winning note as Burlington not only won state championships in cross country and track, but won the 1A basketball title and finished runner-up in 6-man football.

"When those kids were 12 and 13 years old they were the runts of the school," Olson laughed. "And now they're champions. It was a good sendoff and it was a testament to their hard work."