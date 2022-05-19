Saratoga's Madison Teichman races to a very heartfelt victory in the 3200

When Madison Teichman crossed the finish line to win the Class 1A girls 3200-meter run at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships on Thursday, the Saratoga junior nearly collapsed. As officials and Saratoga coaches helped her to a nearby bench, Teichman complained that she couldn’t feel her hands.

Given the weather conditions — temperatures in the low 40s and a mixture of rain and snow falling — at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium, Teichman wasn’t the only 3200 runner to need assistance after completing their race.

“It was about the third lap when I just stopped feeling,” Teichman said. “First it was my hands and then my legs and ... “

Teichman’s voice trailed off and she looked to the distance. So what was it that kept her going when her body started to shut down less than half way through the race?

“My brother passed away on Monday,” Teichman said as tears welled in her eyes. “So he was definitely on my mind when I was running. Even when I started to get tired and cold I knew I just had to keep going.”

Caden Teichman, 19, was a student at Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Madison Teichman is from Michigan, but moved to Saratoga with her family prior to her junior year. She credited her teammates and coaches for all their support in dealing with her brother’s untimely death.

Teichman, who won the West Regional last week, finished with a time of 12 minutes, 34.81 seconds, which was nearly 20 seconds faster than her winning time last week.

Teammates Marilee Williams (third) and Allie Condict (fourth) helped the Panthers earn 21 points in the event as they chase their first team title. It was only appropriate that Madison Teichman got things started for Saratoga.

Reish wins third long jump title

Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish had hopes of breaking 18 feet in the Class 2A girls long jump this weekend. The senior will have to settle for a third state championship in the event.

Reish jumped 17 feet, 8.5 inches with Glenrock’s Isabella Taylor finishing second with a mark of 17-01.75.

“This feels amazing,” Reish said. “Winning three state titles is exactly what I wanted. To be able to accomplish that coming off an injury is something I didn’t know if I could do.”

Reish, who also won the 200-meter dash and the high jump last year to help the Eagles win the team title, injured her shoulder late in the volleyball season and is just now getting back to full health.

“I was out for all of basketball season and was unable to do pretty much any physical activity for six weeks,” Reish admitted. “I separated my AC joint and basically tore everything in my shoulder.”

Reish would love to say she suffered the injury going up for a dunk or attempting some other athletic feat, but that’s not the case.

“I fell down the stairs,” she laughed.

Reish was able to return for the outdoor track season, but then had to deal with other setbacks.

“I also had a really bad back spasm where I was out for a week-and-a-half and then I hurt my groin and missed another meet,” she said matter-of-factly. “I think I might have been trying to come back too quick. But I tried to work as hard as I could and the support from my coaches and teammates and people from other teams was so helpful.”

Reish’s victory could propel Tongue River to back-to-back team titles, which would be even more impressive considering that four-event champion Addie Pendergast now competes for Sheridan, although she was unable to compete in state-sanctioned events this year.

“If we could win the team title again it would be a huge accomplishment,” Reish said.

Bartlett brothers unite

If you see Saratoga junior Grant Bartlett there’s a good chance his twin brother Grady Bartlett is somewhere nearby.

The two ran side by side throughout the Class 1A 3200 on Thursday before Grant pulled away down the stretch to defend his state title in the event with a time of 10:30.88. Grady finished second in 10:33.83.

“We like to run shoulder by shoulder,” Grant Bartlett admitted. “That way it makes it harder to pass us.”

Lingle-Fort Laramie sophomore Myles Wilson took the lead about midway through the race before the Bartlett brothers surged back into the lead.

“He kind of came out of nowhere,” Grant Bartlett said of Wilson, who finished third. “Once we got back in the lead we weren’t going to let anyone pass us.”

Notable

Before the weather forced WHSAA officials to cancel Thursday’s remaining field events and the 100- and 110-meter hurdle prelims, here were the other event winners for the day.

3200:

4A boys, Jackson’s Mason Wheeler; 4A girls, Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell; 3A girls 3200, Burns’ Emma Gonzalez; 2A girls 3200, Wyoming Indian’s Larissa McElroy; 3A boys, Mountain View’s Owen Burnett; 2A boys, Tongue River’s Al Spotted

4A girls shot put:

Alesha Lane, Natrona County

4A girls high jump:

Sheridan’s Preslee Moser

1A boys discus:

Encampment’s Quade Jordan

3A boys long jump:

Lyman’s Alex Bradshaw

