For someone who used to hate running, Eva Nitschke turned out to be pretty good at it.

The Rawlins senior capped her impressive prep career Saturday by winning both the Class 3A 100- and 300-meter hurdles and finishing second in the 400 at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships.

"If I’m being honest, when I was younger I thought running was stupid," Nitschke admitted. "In middle school I refused to wear spikes because I thought, ‘Running is for losers and if I buy spikes I’m going to be one of those kids.’ And then COVID hit and it became me."

Nitschke dominated 3A hurdles the past three years. She was a three-time state champion in both events and also won two state indoor titles in the 55-meter hurdles.

Nitschke will take her new-found love of running to Nebraska, where she'll compete for Chadron State College.

"It’s been a great run and I’m glad I have it," she said of her Outlaw career. "It’s been character building for sure."

Rawlins classmate Ryann Smith also finished her prep career in style over the weekend, winning the 800 and repeating as the 1600 champ. She also ran the anchor leg on the Outlaws' 1600 sprint medley team, which set an overall state record.

"I was super nervous because I knew it was my last time running around the Kelly Walsh track," she said after winning the 1600. "It didn’t feel real, but it’s super fun to get to do it with my teammates."

Even though Smith and Nitschke didn't compete in the same events, and will head in different directions for college with Smith running at the University of Wyoming, they formed an unbreakable bond at Rawlins.

"It’s been a pleasure to be teammates with Eva," Smith said. "We do this thing called The Pride Run where we run around the track for one minute and we’re always pushing each other."

***

For four years, Whitney Bennett wore Saratoga purple and gold with pride. She was a four-time all-state basketball player for the Panthers, earned two all-state selections in volleyball and won four state track titles -- two in the 300 hurdles and two in the triple jump -- for the Class 1A school.

So it's not surprising she had mixed emotions about seeing it come to an end.

"I worked super hard to get here and the fact that it’s all over is bittersweet," Bennett said after winning the triple jump Saturday. "There are a lot of emotions. You put all that work in and then it’s gone. It went by a lot quicker than I thought it would.

"I definitely think it’s going to take a while for it all to sink in and realize how big a part of my life this has been and how blessed I have been."

While the individual accomplishments were numerous, Bennett said they paled in comparison to Saratoga winning last year's team title in track.

"That was the best moment of my high school career," she admitted. "Winning by yourself is cool, but nothing compares to winning a team title and a state championship."

Hours later, Bennett got to celebrate another Panthers state title with her teammates when the Panthers edged Cokeville for the 1A championship.

Bennett will head to Western Wyoming Community College in the fall, but is unsure if she'll play basketball or volleyball for the Mustangs, or just focus on being a student.

"I’m super burnt out, but I love the competition," she said. "I’m not sure if I want to hang it up or not."

***

Cokeville didn't win a team championship at this year's state meet -- both the boys and girls finished second in Class 1A -- but the Panthers did walk away with a lot of gold.

Junior Drake Plowman won all three distance races and also ran a leg on Cokeville's winning 4x400 relay team.

For the girls, junior Bryli Groll won all three distance races and freshman Addison Barnes won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles as well as the high jump. Groll set class records in both the 1600 and 3200; Barnes did the same in the 300 hurdles.

***

Lander's Gage Gose added more hardware to his collection, winning the 200, both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and running the anchor leg on the Tigers' first-place 4x400 team. The senior also went home with overall state records in both hurdling events.

Five other athletes won three individual events at the state meet:

Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell won the 800, 1600 and 3200 for the 4A team champion Indians.

Cody senior Luke Talich won the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as the long jump.

Sheridan junior Addie Pendergast won the 100, 200 and set a state record in winning the 400.

Big Piney sophomore Micah Strong won the 100, 400 and 800 for the 2A girls champion Punchers.

Kemmerer sophomore Laynee Walker took home gold in the 2A pole vault in addition to winning both hurdling events.