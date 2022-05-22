Sheridan boys, Cheyenne Central girls defended their team titles at state track

Any hopes teams had of catching Sheridan in the Class 4A boys team standings at this past weekend's Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships ended late Saturday morning.

That's about the time Sheridan senior Carter McComb won the 100-meter dash and junior teammate Dominic Kaszas finished fourth, giving the Broncs 15 points. Less than 30 minutes later McComb placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and sophomore teammate Dominick Berretini finished sixth for 11 more points.

McComb added gold in the 200 and senior Texas Tanner silver in the shot put to put the finishing touches on the Broncs' second consecutive team title. Sheridan finished with 134.5 points, followed by Cheyenne Central (99.5) and Natrona County (85).

In addition to McComb's two individual victories, the Broncs got championship performances from Tanner in the discus and senior Ryan Karajanis in the pole vault. Sheridan's 4x100 and 1600 sprint medley relay teams also grabbed gold.

On Friday, Karajanis cleared 15 feet, 6 inches to easily win the event -- teammate Gaige Tarver and Natrona County's Seth Wilson tied for second with 13-foot marks -- but just missed at 16-00.

"I thought I had it on that first jump," Karajanis said. "In warmups I had some huge jumps and I moved up a pole for that attempt at 16. On the second jump I had even more height."

Friday's cold and wet weather was less than ideal for the pole vault competition, which made Karajanis's winning mark even more impressive.

"It was definitely harder because in cold conditions those poles kind of stiffen up. I was using a pole that was about three poles down from the one I used last weekend in nicer weather."

The meet Karajanis was referring to was the Class 4A East Regionals on May 13-14 in Laramie, when he cleared 16-00 to win the event. According to maxpreps.com, that mark is the best in the nation by a high school pole vaulter this spring.

Unfortunately for Karajanis, it hasn't translated to a college scholarship yet.

"Even though I jumped 16 feet, it was kind of late so it’s been hard to come in contact with schools that still have money," he admitted. "We have talked to a couple (coaches) that want me to visit. It would be sweet to get a scholarship because I definitely want to jump in college."

Wyoming, Montana State, South Dakota State and Nebraska are all school that have been in contact with Karajanis.

The Broncs' other state champions already have their college plans finalized as Tanner will throw at the Air Force Academy and McComb will play football at Montana Tech.

Central girls win fifth in a row

When Cheyenne Central junior Sydney Morrell won the 4A 3200-meter run back on Thursday morning, little did Central know it would be its only individual state championship of the weekend.

Turns out it didn't matter in the team standings, though, as the Indians used their depth and balance to win the team title for the fifth consecutive time (2018-19, 2021-22). Central finished with 112 points to hold off Kelly Walsh. which totaled 96 points.

"We know it's been a while since a team won five in a row," Morrell said after finishing second in the 1600 on Saturday. "This team has just been so much fun to be on."

The 1600 provided the final push Central needed to defeat Kelly Walsh. In addition to Morrell, senior Kaya Pillivant placed third and sophomore Emma Hofmeister was seventh to give the Indians 16 points in the event.

Distance races were key for Central all weekend. In the 3200, Morrell (first), Pillivant (second) and Hofmeister (fifth) combined to score 22 points and Morrell's second-place finish in the 800 was good for eight points. Morrell added a third-place finish in the 400 for good measure.

The Indians also got top-three finishes from junior Brinkley Lewis (second in the pole vault), senior Katie Thomson (second in the triple jump) and junior Madisyn Baillie (third in the 100 hurdles).

All told, nine different Central girls finished on the podium for their individual accomplishments over the weekend.

"Our coaches told us we had a chance to do something special," Morrell said. "And I'm thinking we did."

Central is the first 4A girls team to win five consecutive state titles since Gillette (1988-92).

