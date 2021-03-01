 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheridan boys defend state indoor track & field championship
View Comments
2021 WYOMING STATE HIGH SCHOOL BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sheridan boys defend state indoor track & field championship

{{featured_button_text}}

Sheridan’s depth allowed it to successfully defend its team title Saturday at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Boys Indoor Track & Field Championships in Gillette.

Ryan Karajanis won the pole vault for the second year in a row and Carter McComb won the 200-meter dash, but those were the only individual gold medalists for the Broncs. They did won two of four relays – the 4x800 and the 1600 sprint medley – but it was the number of top-eight finishers that pushed them over the top. Sheridan finished with 142 points to easily out-distance runner-up Cheyenne Central (67), third-place Natrona County (58) and fourth-place Kelly Walsh (55).

Karajanis cleared 15 feet for the second consecutive year to win the pole vault, with teammates Kaden Moeller placing third and Gaige Tarver seventh.

McComb won the 200 with a time of 22.52 seconds and also finished second in the 55-meter dash and fifth in the long jump. The junior also ran the anchor leg on the Broncs’ third-place 4x200 relay team.

Sheridan also got second-place showings from Kyle Meinecke in the 55 hurdles, Reese Charest in the 800, Austin Akers in the 1600 and David Standish in the 3200.

Star Valley senior Peter Visser won both the 1600 and 3200 for the second year in a row, while Natrona County’s Robert Douglas won gold in both the 55-meter dash and the 55 hurdles. Cheyenne East’s Kaliff Guevara defended his triple jump title.

Other event winners were: Kelly Walsh’s Darius Wiggins (400), Torrington’s Kyland Fuller (800), Laramie’s John Rose (high jump) and Aidan Morris (long jump) and Evanston’s Payton Vernon (shot put).

The girls state meet is scheduled for this Saturday in Gillette.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming state wrestling championships - Kayden Mack

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News