Sheridan boys defend state indoor track & field championship

Sheridan’s depth allowed it to successfully defend its team title Saturday at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Boys Indoor Track & Field Championships in Gillette.

Ryan Karajanis won the pole vault for the second year in a row and Carter McComb won the 200-meter dash, but those were the only individual gold medalists for the Broncs. They did won two of four relays – the 4x800 and the 1600 sprint medley – but it was the number of top-eight finishers that pushed them over the top. Sheridan finished with 142 points to easily out-distance runner-up Cheyenne Central (67), third-place Natrona County (58) and fourth-place Kelly Walsh (55).

Karajanis cleared 15 feet for the second consecutive year to win the pole vault, with teammates Kaden Moeller placing third and Gaige Tarver seventh.

McComb won the 200 with a time of 22.52 seconds and also finished second in the 55-meter dash and fifth in the long jump. The junior also ran the anchor leg on the Broncs’ third-place 4x200 relay team.

Sheridan also got second-place showings from Kyle Meinecke in the 55 hurdles, Reese Charest in the 800, Austin Akers in the 1600 and David Standish in the 3200.