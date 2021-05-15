Sheridan boys, Gillette girls race to team titles at Class 4A East Regional meet

The Sheridan boys continued their season-long track and field dominance with an impressive showing at the Class 4A East Regional meet over the weekend at Kelly Walsh's Harry Geldien Stadium. The Broncs scored points in every event on their way to winning the team title with 206 points. Cheyenne Central was a distant second with 97.5 points.
"It's amazing to be a part of this team," said Sheridan senior Gaige Vielhauer, who won the shot put Saturday after winning the discus Friday. "Sheridan Broncs is a legacy. I remember when I was a freshman I learned that from the seniors and now everyone just follows that mentality, no matter what sport it is."
Vielhauer was one of five Broncs to win individual titles, and Sheridan also won gold in three of four relay races. On Friday, Ryan Karajanis (pole vault), Vielhauer and Austin Akers (3200-meter run) finished atop the podium. They were joined Saturday by Reese Charest (1600) and Kyle Meinecke (110 hurdles).
It was the Broncs' depth, however, that allowed them to run away from the field. Sheridan finished with a combined 45 points in the two throwing events, 52 points in the distance races (800, 1600 and 3200) and 35 points in the relays.
"We have a great group of guys and great coaches," Meinecke said. "They make it so I never dread going to practice. It's just awesome to be a part of this success."
While Sheridan cruised to victory, the race for the girls' team title came down to the final event: the 4x400 relay. Gillette, Cheyenne Central and Kelly Walsh entered the final race separated by just 2.3 points.
Cheyenne South jumped to an early lead and maintained its advantage throughout the four laps, winning in 4 minutes, 2.01 seconds. But the battle for second was nip and tuck between Gillette, Central and Cheyenne East as the final runners neared the finish line. East was able to grab silver, finishing in 4:07.82. And Central (4:08.82) crossed the line just ahead of Gillette (4:08.86).
With neither the Indians nor the Camels knowing exactly what the team scores were entering the race, athletes and coaches from both schools anxiously awaited the final word from the press box.
Kelly Walsh, which finished sixth in the race, was announced as the third-place finisher with 113 points. The moment of truth came when Central was announced as the runner-up with 116.5 points, leaving Gillette as the East Regional champ with 117.3 points. As the jubilant Camels climbed on the podium, they had to call a number of girls who happily joined them.
"I kept telling them all week that everything they do matters," Gillette head coach Shelly Stremcha said. "I know everybody wants to talk about state next week, but regionals is important because it sets you up for state. It develops good habits.
"I'm just so proud of this group of girls."
The Camels, who won the indoor state title back in March, got first-place finishes from Lauryn Love, who added the shot put title to her discus gold from Friday; Sydalee Brown in the 200; and Charlotte Marasco in the 100 hurdles. In addition, Brown and Nyomi Moore were second and third, respectively, in the 100, Marasco was second in the 300 hurdles and Moore placed second in the long jump.
In the 100 hurdles, Marasco held off a hard-charging Gabby Mendoza from Thunder Basin to get the win. Marasco finished with a 15.27 while Mendoza crossed the line in 15.33.
"About the fourth or fifth hurdle, out of the corner of my eye I saw her left foot going over the hurdle," Marasco said of Mendoza. "I knew she was there, but I just told myself that there was no way I was losing this race."
Other highlights from Saturday:
- Laramie's Libby Berryhill added to the 3200 win from Friday with victories in the 800 and 1600
- Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris won the 100 in 12.40 seconds. Despite the win, Morris has a lot she wants to work on before next week's state meet.
"I need to focus on getting out of the blocks," she said. "And I want to work on my form ... and not dying at the end."
Morris doesn't have as much to worry about in the long jump, which she won with a mark of 19 feet, 7 inches. Gillette's Emily Moore holds the Class 4A state record of 19-06 set at the 2009 state meet
- Cheyenne East's Blaise Ronnau won the 300 hurdles in style. The senior, who won the state wrestling title at 170 pounds a few months ago, was sporting a pair of bright yellow socks with cartoon characters on them during his race.
"They're Looney Toons," Ronnau offered before pulling them up to reveal a smiling Bugs Bunny. "They're the same ones I wore when I won state wrestling so I decided to wear them again."
- Gillette's Brandon Werkele finally got the better of Kelly Walsh speedster Darius Wiggins, defeating him in both the 100 and 200. Wiggins, who won the 400, entered the meet with the top times in the state in both events.
Werkele knows Wiggins, as well as the rest of the field, will be gunning for him next week. But the junior believes he'll be ready.
"I just have to get out of the blocks and run my own race," he said. "I can't worry about what everybody else is doing."
Werkele, Remar Pitter (long jump) and Gabe Gibson (high jump) helped lead the Camels to a third-place finish in the team standings.
