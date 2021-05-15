Sheridan boys, Gillette girls race to team titles at Class 4A East Regional meet

"I'm just so proud of this group of girls."

The Camels, who won the indoor state title back in March, got first-place finishes from Lauryn Love, who added the shot put title to her discus gold from Friday; Sydalee Brown in the 200; and Charlotte Marasco in the 100 hurdles. In addition, Brown and Nyomi Moore were second and third, respectively, in the 100, Marasco was second in the 300 hurdles and Moore placed second in the long jump.

In the 100 hurdles, Marasco held off a hard-charging Gabby Mendoza from Thunder Basin to get the win. Marasco finished with a 15.27 while Mendoza crossed the line in 15.33.

"About the fourth or fifth hurdle, out of the corner of my eye I saw her left foot going over the hurdle," Marasco said of Mendoza. "I knew she was there, but I just told myself that there was no way I was losing this race."

Other highlights from Saturday:

Laramie's Libby Berryhill added to the 3200 win from Friday with victories in the 800 and 1600

Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris won the 100 in 12.40 seconds. Despite the win, Morris has a lot she wants to work on before next week's state meet.

"I need to focus on getting out of the blocks," she said. "And I want to work on my form ... and not dying at the end."