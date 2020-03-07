Sheridan, Central repeat and four records fall at state indoor track meet

Four new state records were set by the end of competition on Saturday and three of them came courtesy of Rawlins junior Sydney Thorvaldson. She broke her own record in the 3,200 with a 10:12.75 on Friday before breaking her own record in the 1,600 with a 4:56.34 on Saturday morning and then establishing a new 800-meter record with a 2:15.35. Her 10:06.58 in the 3,200 at the Simplot Games remains the second-best time in the country.

The Cody 1,600 sprint medley relay team also set a new state record with an official 4:16.66. That team consisted of Elaine Seibert, Grace Shaffer, Holly Spiering and Riley Smith.

Along with Bomar and Thorvaldson there were two others to win at least three events over the weekend. Star Valley junior Peter Visser won the 800 (1:58.24), 1,600 (4:31.72) and 3,200 (9:48.20) individually and then added a fourth gold as the opening leg on Star Valley’s 4x800 relay team (8:19.40) along with John Hunting, Connor Etzelmiller and Jessie Loveland.