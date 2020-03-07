Sheridan, Central repeat and four records fall at state indoor track meet

The Sheridan boys successfully repeated as champion while the Cheyenne Central girls completed their charge for a second state title in 3 years at the 2020 Wyoming State High School Indoor Track and Field Championships in Gillette on Saturday. Both led after Friday’s events — Central with a 16-point lead and Sheridan with a 20-point lead — before pulling away.
Central finished with 95 points and a 27-point cushion while Sheridan cruised to 117 points and a 50-point separation from second-place Star Valley.
Senior Brock Bomar won three individual golds and ran as part of Sheridan’s winning 4x400 relay team. Bomar won the 55-meter dash with a 6.58-second sprint, the 200 with a 22.88-second final and then the 400 with a 50.95. He was also the anchor leg with Izak Aksamit, Carter McComb and Nathan Fitzpatrick on the Broncs 4x400 team that clocked 3:32.27. Sheridan also won two field events with sophomore Ryan Karajanis clearing 14-foot-6 in the pole vault and senior Gaige Vielhauer winning the shot put by over 3 feet with a 54-foot, 2.5-inch toss.
Southeast sophomore Jordan Stoddard, competing for Central during the indoor season, earned gold for the Tribe by going sub-minute in the 400 with a winning 59.99 seconds. She also finished second in the high jump, tying on the 5-foot-6 height but taking more attempts to do so. Stoddard also earned gold as the anchor leg on Central’s 4x400 relay team with Elizabeth Prescott, Sydney Morrell and McKell Brenchley. Senior Kaitlyn Migneault scored the Central girls’ other gold medal by winning the shot put with a heave of 41 feet, 1.75 inches.
Four new state records were set by the end of competition on Saturday and three of them came courtesy of Rawlins junior Sydney Thorvaldson. She broke her own record in the 3,200 with a 10:12.75 on Friday before breaking her own record in the 1,600 with a 4:56.34 on Saturday morning and then establishing a new 800-meter record with a 2:15.35. Her 10:06.58 in the 3,200 at the Simplot Games remains the second-best time in the country.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cody 1,600 sprint medley relay team also set a new state record with an official 4:16.66. That team consisted of Elaine Seibert, Grace Shaffer, Holly Spiering and Riley Smith.
Along with Bomar and Thorvaldson there were two others to win at least three events over the weekend. Star Valley junior Peter Visser won the 800 (1:58.24), 1,600 (4:31.72) and 3,200 (9:48.20) individually and then added a fourth gold as the opening leg on Star Valley’s 4x800 relay team (8:19.40) along with John Hunting, Connor Etzelmiller and Jessie Loveland.
Rock Springs senior Alyssa Bedard concluded her track career by repeating as state champion in the 55 dash, 55 hurdles and 200. The University of Wyoming soccer signing ran a 8.36 in the hurdles, a 7.41 in the dash and 26.06 in the 200. Meanwhile, Rock Springs senior Favour Wanjoku repeated as state champion in the long jump with a 17-foot, 10.75-inch leap. Natrona County junior Breonna Beckley prevented Wanjoku from repeating in the triple jump by winning with a 37-foot-5.5 mark.
Star Valley senior Hannah Christie was the one to beat Stoddard on attempts in the high jump for gold. Shaffer, the Cody junior, won her first indoor pole vault championship by clearing 12-foot-2.
The Laramie 4x200 team of Aubry Sanchez, Rachel King, Kodi Johnson and Mallorie Hamel earned gold with a 1:49.30. Thunder Basin won the 4x800 relay as Abby Arnold, Madison Lubben, Rylee Brandon and Hailey Jones clocked a 10:01.93.
Kelly Walsh’s 4x200 relay team of Emory Yoosook, Darius Wiggins, Colten Atkinson and Jevon Davis earned gold with a cumulative 1:33.56. Laramie’s boys won the 1,600 sprint medley as Shay Archer, Travis Judd, Conner Killpack and Mason Swingholm clocked a 3:41.06.
Big Horn senior Kyler Ostler won the 55 hurdles with a 7.82-second time. Douglas senior Sutton Perry won the high jump on attempts after he and Star Valley junior Gabe Clinger both cleared 6-foot-2. Rock Springs senior Seth Hymas won the long jump with a 22-foot, 2.5-inch leap and Cheyenne East junior Kaliff Guevara won the triple jump at 44 feet, 10.25 inches.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans