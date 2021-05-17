Sheridan distance runners are peaking at the right time heading into state

“They feel like they get stronger with it and feel a lot of confidence when they do those workouts,” Baures said. “What’s been fun to watch is the synergy they have as a group.”

Everything has aligned perfectly leading up to state, according to Standish. Friday was a windy day, and a majority of the races Sheridan has competed in this year have had similar conditions.

“In a way, we were perfect for the wind (because) of those races,” Standish said. “So when we got to this race, we felt the wind, and we were like, ‘This is perfect.’”

The team talked strategy and knew they didn’t want to lead at the beginning of their races on Friday. They had seen teammates lead in previous races only to lose steam at the end. Standish and Akers also knew they had some good competition and knew they had to stay close to runners like Jacob Frentheway of Cheyenne Central, and Braik Hurm of Gillette.

“Originally, we were going to let (them) lead for the first two laps, but then we felt the wind, and nobody wanted to lead it,” Standish said of the 3200. “We know we had the strength to kick for the last few. As soon as we heard the (sixth) bell, we just hammered it, and we tried to drop everyone. The plan went perfectly.”