Sheridan distance runners are peaking at the right time heading into state

The Sheridan boys entered the Class 4A East Regional Track & Field meet this past weekend at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper as the prohibitive favorite and the Broncs didn’t disappoint. Sheridan finished with 206 points to easily out-distance runner-up Cheyenne Central, which finished with 97.5 points.
The Broncs distance runners played a large role in the victory as they combined to score 62 points.
In the 800-meter run on Friday, junior Reese Charest, sophomore, Austin Akers and senior Blaine Johnson finished third, fourth and eighth, respectively. Later, Akers won the 3200 just ahead of senior teammate David Standish, and freshman Sage Gradinaru placed seventh.
The trend continued Saturday. Charest won the 1600, with Johnson finishing third and Standish fifth. And sophomore Patrick Aasby joined Johnson, Akers and Standish to help the Broncs win the 4x800 relay.
“Going into next week, I know that we’re all going to run really fast,” Charest said. “If the weather’s anything like this, we’re going to cruise. it’s going to be tight.”
The 3200-meter race started with the runners in a pack for most of the race, but with only two laps left, Standish and Akers decided to push on the gas pedal. Akers crossed the finish line with a time of 10 minutes, 11.67 seconds, followed by Standish in 10:12.64.
Saturday, in the 1600, Charest trailed Cheyenne Central’s Tristan Knueppel as they approached the back stretch in front of the bleachers. That’s when Charest found an extra gear, overtaking Kneuppel at the tape.
“I was at the edge of my limits,” Charest said after the race. “For about a year now, I’ve felt like I had the best kick in the state. So I started making my move with about 150 yards to go and I was able to catch him at the end.”
It’s part of a new culture of competitiveness and training techniques that have pushed the Broncs long-distance runners into a new category, according to teammates.
Charest was taken under the wing of last year’s seniors and has made it a point to do the same with this year’s underclassmen. The results have been apparent on and off the track.
“I think what’s (been) coming together for our distance team is great attitudes and having great people on the team that really encourage an environment of greatness,” Akers said.
And by focusing on different training techniques such as heart and lung at the beginning of the season and speed training toward the end, Johnson believes it has upped their game.
Mid-distance and long-distance coach Art Baures notices the difference. His kids have bought into the program, and he’s seen the results first-hand.
“They feel like they get stronger with it and feel a lot of confidence when they do those workouts,” Baures said. “What’s been fun to watch is the synergy they have as a group.”
Everything has aligned perfectly leading up to state, according to Standish. Friday was a windy day, and a majority of the races Sheridan has competed in this year have had similar conditions.
“In a way, we were perfect for the wind (because) of those races,” Standish said. “So when we got to this race, we felt the wind, and we were like, ‘This is perfect.’”
The team talked strategy and knew they didn’t want to lead at the beginning of their races on Friday. They had seen teammates lead in previous races only to lose steam at the end. Standish and Akers also knew they had some good competition and knew they had to stay close to runners like Jacob Frentheway of Cheyenne Central, and Braik Hurm of Gillette.
“Originally, we were going to let (them) lead for the first two laps, but then we felt the wind, and nobody wanted to lead it,” Standish said of the 3200. “We know we had the strength to kick for the last few. As soon as we heard the (sixth) bell, we just hammered it, and we tried to drop everyone. The plan went perfectly.”
And Bauers couldn’t agree more. Going into the state meet, he wanted his runners finishing strong in the second half of their races.
Johnson acknowledges that Sheridan hasn’t faced much competition throughout the season — only racing against Thunder Basin and Gillette for the most part — and started the race flat-footed. Still, he believes in his teammates and their chance to win statet.
“I think this is kind of like a lead-up meet into getting ready for just getting us in the mental state of ready to race other people that are at our level,” he said.