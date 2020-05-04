Sheridan senior Brock Bomar treasures track after sweeping indoor gold

“The three of us ran every day and pushed each other,” Bomar said. “I was finally healthy almost all of last year. I ran well at regionals and in outdoor, just not so much at state.”

His shift to the indoor track season as a senior furthered his reputation and put him on the national spotlight. Bomar won the 55-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, ane wv on the 4x400 relay as the anchor leg running with Aksamit, Carter McComb and Nolan Fitzpatrick. Collegiate coaches in South Dakota, Montana, Colorado and Arizona called asking about the Broncs’ future, offering him scholarships. None of them panned out.

“It kind of sucks because I think I would have gotten more offers in outdoor,” Bomar said. “That would have been good for at least some college coaches, but I’m not sure if that impacted a lot of them.”

Cancellation of the outdoor season resigned him to hypotheticals. He’d already been in contact with Montana State in Bozeman about studying there. He’s decided to study engineering, to follow in his father’s footsteps and pursue either civil or architectural engineering. Family legacy aside, he’s enjoyed his math and science classes so it’s seemed like the logical choice.

He’d already taken tours of the Montana State facilities and he communicated with coaches there before the spring season was canceled. He said he’s uncertain if he’ll sprint there. It would be tough to say goodbye to running now without closure — but at least there’s the good times.

