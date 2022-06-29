Sheridan's Texas Tanner is named the Wyoming Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Sheridan's Texas Tanner, who won the Class 4A discus title at the Wyoming State High School Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May and finished second in the shot put, was selected as the state's Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year on Wednesday. He is the first winner of the award from Sheridan.

Tanner had a winning throw of 194 feet, 2 inches, which was nearly 30 feet farther than runner-up Cameron Burkett of Kelly Walsh (166-06). Tanner's best throw of the season came in early April at the Queen City Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota, when he went 199-09, the 10th-best high school mark in the country in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound graduate set a personal record in the shot put with a toss of 61-10 to win silver behind Burkett, who set an all-class state record with a mark of 65-10.25.

Tanner also won shot put gold at the state indoor meet to lead the Broncs to the team title and was a running back on the football team that won the state championship. Sheridan won its the 4A outdoor track & field team title in May for the third year in a row to go along with its fourth consecutive state indoor title.

He was recently a finalist for the state's Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award.

Tanner, who graduated with a 4.07 weighted GPA, will continue his academic and athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy, where he will compete in the throwing events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0