Simplot Games results

Thursday-Saturday
Simplot Games
at Pocatello, Idaho
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Big Horn, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Gillette, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Star Valley, Thunder Basin, Worland, Lovell.
Finals
Boys
Long jump: 1, Emory Yoosook, KW, 22-04.25.
Weight throw: 5, Quinn Lindsay, Lov, 18.33 meters; 9, Joseph Turner, MV, 16.74; 10, Tanner Bullock, CC, 15.41.
Girls
Weight throw: 12, Emily Gertsch, SV, 12.24 meters; 15, Allison McConnell, RS, 10.29; 16, Trinity Chrisawn, RS, 9.36; 18, Celeste Keelin, RS, 8.69.