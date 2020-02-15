Simplot Games results
View Comments
agate

Simplot Games results

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Thursday-Saturday

Simplot Games

at Pocatello, Idaho

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Big Horn, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Gillette, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Star Valley, Thunder Basin, Worland, Lovell.

Finals

Boys

Long jump: 1, Emory Yoosook, KW, 22-04.25.

Weight throw: 5, Quinn Lindsay, Lov, 18.33 meters; 9, Joseph Turner, MV, 16.74; 10, Tanner Bullock, CC, 15.41.

Girls

Weight throw: 12, Emily Gertsch, SV, 12.24 meters; 15, Allison McConnell, RS, 10.29; 16, Trinity Chrisawn, RS, 9.36; 18, Celeste Keelin, RS, 8.69.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News