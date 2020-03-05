Six returning champs highlight loaded state indoor track field

No indoor track team has repeated as state champion since the Gillette girls did so back in 2016-17. Of course, that was an eternity ago. Since then Thunder Basin has come to split the talent pool in the Energy City and participation in indoor track has blossomed. All that considered, the Laramie girls and Sheridan boys could break that repeat drought this weekend.
Field events start at 11:30 a.m. on Friday for the 2020 Wyoming State High School Indoor Track Championships at Campbell County Recreation Center Field House. Running events are scheduled to begin at noon on Friday.
It’ll be interesting to see if anything goes the way it did last year. Just one returning champion returns to boys action and the girls’ field returns five individual champions (three won multiple events) this weekend.
Mountain View’s Conner Micheli is the only returning boys’ individual champion after winning the pole vault at 14 foot last year. That’s his best mark this year, putting the Buffalos’ sophomore tied for third behind Laramie’s Aidan Morris (14-01) and Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis (14-09).
That leaves the field wide open for everyone else. Sheridan sophomore Carter McComb and senior teammate Brock Bomar are tied atop Wyoming’s standings with 6.59-second 55-meter dash times. Bomar also ran a Wyoming-leading 50.83 in the 400 at the Simplot Games. Star Valley junior Peter Visser leads Wyoming in the 1,600 (4:24.51) and 3,200 (9:25.13) while fellow distance runner Mountain View senior Travis Harmon ran a Wyoming-leading 1:58.29 in the 800 at Simplot. Thunder basin senior Donovan Hoffman holds Wyoming’s best time in the 200 so far with a 22.73 and Big Horn senior Kyler Ostler tops the 55 hurdles with a 7.92-second time.
Mountain View junior Joseph Turner leads the shot put standings with a 55-foot, 11.5-inch toss last month. Douglas senior Sutton Perry still tops the standing with the state’s only 6-foot-4 clearance in the high jump. Cheyenne East junior Kaliff Guevara leads the triple jump (44-07.75) and Kelly Walsh senior Emory Yoosook tops the long jump standings (22-04.25).
Boys relay teams have been split at the top with Kelly Walsh leading the 4x200, Sheridan leading the 4x400, Cheyenne Central topping the 4x800 standings and Natrona County leading the sprint medley relay.
On the girls’ side, multi-time champions return to further their legacy.
Rock Springs senior Alyssa Bedard won the 55, 200 and 55 hurdles last year. She holds the state’s best time in each of those events going into the state meet with a 7.32 in the 55, 25.60 in the 200 from Simplot and 8.47 in the 55 hurdles. Favour Wanjoku, another Rock Springs senior, swept the long jump and triple jump last year but comes into the weekend only leading the triple jump (36-11.25) standings. Cheyenne Central sophomore Katie Thomson leads Wyoming in the long jump with leap of 17-02.
Then there’s Rawlins junior Sydney Thorvaldson, who won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 last year — setting new records in the 1,600 and 3,200. She (unsurprisingly) leads Wyoming in all three of those events with a best of 2:16.83 in the 800, 4:52.53 in the 1,600 and 10:06.58 in the 3,200. Those marks in the 1,600 and 3,200 would be good enough for new state records. She’s 0.48 seconds off the 800 state record.
Sophomore Jordan Stoddard, originally from Southeast but competing for Cheyenne Central during indoor, holds the best high-jump mark in the state (5-07) as the returning champion in that event. Returning pole vault champion, Laramie senior Aubry Sanchez, is second (11-06) in that event’s standings to Cody junior Grace Shaffer (11-09.25).
Thunder Basin senior Kezley Yeager holds Wyoming’s best time in the 400 with her 1:01.38 from Simplot. Cheyenne Central senior Kaitlyn Migneault has Wyoming’s best shot put mark with her 41-07 winning heave at Simplot.
Thunder Basin holds two of the best relay teams with the 4x800 and sprint medley. Gillette leads the standings in the 4x200 relay and Cheyenne Central’s 4x400 relay effort from Simplot is the best time for Wyoming competition.
