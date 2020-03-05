Six returning champs highlight loaded state indoor track field

No indoor track team has repeated as state champion since the Gillette girls did so back in 2016-17. Of course, that was an eternity ago. Since then Thunder Basin has come to split the talent pool in the Energy City and participation in indoor track has blossomed. All that considered, the Laramie girls and Sheridan boys could break that repeat drought this weekend.

Field events start at 11:30 a.m. on Friday for the 2020 Wyoming State High School Indoor Track Championships at Campbell County Recreation Center Field House. Running events are scheduled to begin at noon on Friday.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything goes the way it did last year. Just one returning champion returns to boys action and the girls’ field returns five individual champions (three won multiple events) this weekend.

Mountain View’s Conner Micheli is the only returning boys’ individual champion after winning the pole vault at 14 foot last year. That’s his best mark this year, putting the Buffalos’ sophomore tied for third behind Laramie’s Aidan Morris (14-01) and Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis (14-09).