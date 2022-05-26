Solid opening day jump started Saratoga girls to program's first state track title

While fans, officials and some athletes were less than thrilled with the weather conditions — temperatures in the low 40s and a mixture of rain and snow falling — on the opening day of the 2022 Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships, Saratoga head coach Rex Hohnholt could only smile.

The first race of the weekend — the Class 1A girls 3200-meter run — showed why Hohnholt felt that way.

Saratoga junior Madison Teichman won an emotional race, with sophomore Marilee Williams finishing third and freshman Allie Condict fourth. Those 21 points served as a precursor to the Panthers’ distance domination and helped Saratoga win the program’s first state track championship.

“That race set the tone for the weekend,” Hohnholt said. “These girls know what true cold is so the snow was an advantage for us. They have the mentality and toughness to run in those conditions and they rose to the challenge.”

That was especially true for Teichman, who also finished second in the 1600 and third in the 800. Teichman’s brother, Caden Teichman, passed away last week just three days before the state meet.

“We were running for a greater cause,” Saratoga junior Whitney Bennett said.

“I just knew Madison was going to win that race,” Hohnholt said, adding that it was only the third time Teichman had run the 3200.

The 3200 results combined with a first-place finish in the 1600 sprint medley gave the Panthers a solid start last Thursday. They continued to build on it in the distance races, picking up 17 team points in both the 800 and 1600. Freshman Rhiwan Williams was second in the 800 and fourth in the 1600, Condict was fifth in the 1600 and freshman Milan Scott sixth in the 800.

Bennett did most of the heavy lifting Saturday. Competing in four finals, she won the 300 hurdles and the triple jump, finished second in the 100 hurdles and was fourth in the 400.

“My hurdle form is bad,” Bennett laughed after winning the 300 hurdles, “so I just focus on my speed between the hurdles.”

Bennett’s work Saturday helped the Panthers finally create some distance between themselves and Southeast. The Cyclones got four first-place finishes from senior Jordan Stoddard (100, 200, high jump, long jump), as well as one apiece from junior Shelby Ekwall (class record throw of 41 feet, 8.75 inches in the shot put) and freshman Angie Logsdon (pole vault), but Saratoga simply had too much depth. The Panthers finished with 128 points; Southeast was second with 104.

“We’ve got a lot of young kids,” Hohnholt said, “but I watched them in middle school and coached them in cross country and they just have a vibe about them. I know they are going to be successful.

“We filled every relay and we had girls who sacrificed individually for the team because they knew by doing so it was a chance for the team to shine.”

Saratoga was one of just five teams to field four relay teams and only Lingle-Fort Laramie, which tied Cokeville for third place in the final standings, scored more points in the relays than the Panthers. The Doggers had 30 to Saratoga’s 29.

Even more impressive was that the Panthers filled the slots with underclassmen. Other than Teichman running in the 1600 sprint medley, the other Saratoga relay competitors were all freshmen and sophomores.

“We had the depth we needed in the relays,” Hohnholt said. “Those girls take pride in that.”

With no point-scoring seniors on the roster, Saratoga might not have to wait long to hoist another state track championship trophy. For now, though, the Panthers are going to enjoy this one.

“This means everything to me,” Bennett exclaimed.

Added Hohnholt: “This is a dream come true. We have a phenomenal bunch of girls with a work ethic that is second to none. I hope it fosters more growth and more championships because I don’t think this group of girls is going to become stagnant.”

Doggers run away from field for boys crown

The Lingle-Fort Laramie boys team had at least one athlete finish on the podium in every track event to win the 1A boys championship for the first time since 2017.

Senior Kyland Fuller led the charge for the Doggers, winning both the 400- and 800-merer runs and finishing third in the 200-meter dash. He also ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team that set a new class record with a time of 3 minutes, 27.43 seconds.

Fuller also set a new 1A record in the 400, in which he held off Southeast senior Ryan Clapper down the stretch.

“Ryan was on my right the whole race, which is right where I wanted him,” Fuller said after the race. “He carried me through the first 200 and then it was a fight to the finish.”

Fuller crossed the line in 50.03 seconds, with Clapper right behind at 50.19. Clapper won the 100 and set a new state mark in the 200 with a 21.79.

Freshman Louden Bremer added a first-place finish for Lingle-Fort Laramie in the 300 hurdles and also placed fourth in the 110 hurdles.

The Doggers also got top-five finishes from junior Boyd Oliver (2nd in the discus, 4th in the shot put), sophomore Myles Wilson (2nd in the 1600, 3rd in the 3200, 4th in the 800), sophomore Nolan Spears (2nd in the 800) and junior Slade Hopkins (3rd in the 400, 5th in the 100).

