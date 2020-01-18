Spotlight performances highlight indoor's season-opening NC Invitational

“It’s kind of exciting to come back when all those other kids have graduated,” Perry said. “I thought I might be the top dog this year.”

Cody junior Riley Smith provided another dominant performance in the season-opening meet by winning the 1,600 with a near 14-second gap between herself and the competition. Smith finished in 5 minutes, 12.52 seconds, a satisfactory start to the season after a trying few months.

Smith finished second at the Class 3A state cross country meet while her mind wandered. She didn’t feel like she was where she needed to be, mentally, at the end of the season. So much so that she didn’t even attend Nike Cross Regionals. She just wanted the season to be over. So she took a few weeks off before returning to her training. She wasn’t sure what kind of shape she was going to be in this weekend.

“I just started running a lot of miles,” Smith said. “It takes the first race to get back into the groove.”

At this time last season she would have been pleased with a 5:15. This year, not so much; she’s got higher aspirations than that. But as she, and her mother (cross country coach Maggie Kirkham) stated, she also ran most of Saturday’s race alone and apart from the competition, so it was a promising start. Smith took a lead within the first 10 meters and never looked back.