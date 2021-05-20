Star Valley senior Peter Visser breaks state record in 3200-meter run at state meet

Star Valley senior Peter Visser came into the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Track & Field Championships on Thursday with a goal in mind: break the state record in the 3200-meter run.

“That was kind of my goal all week,” Visser admitted.

One-quarter of the way through the race, Visser was easily ahead of the pack, but was off the pace he needed to break the record time of 9 minutes, 21.29 seconds set by Cody’s Brody Smith in 2015.

As he approached the finish line to mark the end of his second lap, his coach had some words of advice for him.

“He told me I had to make a decision on whether or not I wanted to go for it,” Visser said. “That’s what I needed to hear. So I threw an arrow out there and chased it down.”

Visser put the finishing touches on the race in front of an appreciative crowd in the stands at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium as he ran the final 400 in 66 seconds. He crossed the finish line in 9:18.79, finishing nearly 200 yards ahead of runner-up Mason Wheeler of Jackson.

“It feels great,” Visser said, “but I’ve still got some work to do.”