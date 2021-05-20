Star Valley senior Peter Visser breaks state record in 3200-meter run at state meet

Star Valley senior Peter Visser came into the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Track & Field Championships on Thursday with a goal in mind: break the state record in the 3200-meter run.
“That was kind of my goal all week,” Visser admitted.
One-quarter of the way through the race, Visser was easily ahead of the pack, but was off the pace he needed to break the record time of 9 minutes, 21.29 seconds set by Cody’s Brody Smith in 2015.
As he approached the finish line to mark the end of his second lap, his coach had some words of advice for him.
“He told me I had to make a decision on whether or not I wanted to go for it,” Visser said. “That’s what I needed to hear. So I threw an arrow out there and chased it down.”
Visser put the finishing touches on the race in front of an appreciative crowd in the stands at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium as he ran the final 400 in 66 seconds. He crossed the finish line in 9:18.79, finishing nearly 200 yards ahead of runner-up Mason Wheeler of Jackson.
“It feels great,” Visser said, “but I’ve still got some work to do.”
Visser, who has already signed to run cross country and track at Weber State University, also won the 3200 at the last state meet in 2019 and both the 1600 and 3200 at the state indoor meet in February. Throw in three state cross country gold medals and multiple Wyoming Gatorade Runner of the Year awards and Visser is intent on putting the finishing touches on an impressive prep career this weekend.
“I already had the state indoor record in the mile,” he said. “So I really wanted this one.”
***
- The Jackson girls 1600 sprint medley team also set a state record, as the team of Kate Brigham, Rebecca Griebel, Parker Smith and Carey Ritter posted a time of 4:11.53 to break the mark of 4:13.65 set last year by Laramie.
- Gillette senior Lauryn Love continued her dominance in the throwing events, winning the shot put with a toss of 46 feet, 11 inches. The University of Arizona signee has won every throwing event she has entered this season.
- Sheridan Gaige Vielhauer also continued his winning ways as he claimed gold in the discus with a toss of 160-04. The senior won both the discus and shot put at last week’s East Regional meet.
- Laramie senior Aidan Morris went 15-06 to win the pole vault over favorite and 2019 champ Ryan Karajanis of Sheridan.
- Also finishing atop the podium for Laramie was senior Libby Berryhill, who won the 3200 with a time of 11:25.02. At last week’s East Regional, Berryhill won the 800, 1600 and 3200.
- Evanston junior Stacia Barker won the high jump with a leap of 5-07.25, which was more than 5 inches higher than any of the other competitors.
- In the two preliminary races Thursday, Natrona County senior Robert Douglas set the pace in the 110 hurdles (14.89) and Cheyenne Central’s had the fastest time in the 100 hurdles (15.70).
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN