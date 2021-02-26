Star Valley's Visser, three others set to defend titles at boys state indoor track Saturday

With the Wyoming State High School Indoor Track & Field Championships split up this season because of COVID concerns, the boys will have the spotlight Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House in Gillette. The girls state meet is scheduled for March 6.
Even though the field won't be as crowded as in years past, the competition should be just as intense.
Star Valley senior distance standout Peter Visser returns to defend his state titles in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs and has the fastest times in all three events this year. He's looking to extend the Braves' winning streak in the three distance races to three years after former teammate Asefa Wetzel swept all three events in 2019.
Visser is one of four returning state champs, although the other three are all competing in field events. Sheridan's Ryan Karajanis (pole vault) and Gaige Vielhauer (shot put) and Cheyenne East's Kaliff Guevara (triple jump) are all back to defend their titles. Karajanis and Guevara have the top marks in the state in their respective events this season, but Vielhauer trails both Lovell's Quinn Lindsay and Evanston's Payton Vernon in the shot put.
The sprints are loaded with top-flight competitors separated by tenths of seconds. In the 55-meter dash, Natrona County's Robert Douglas has the top time of 6.63 seconds, but there's a logjam behind him. Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins and Colten Atkinson have clocked a 6.64 this year, Cheyenne Central's Will Monger a 6.65 and Sheridan's Carter McComb and Gillette's Brandon Werkele have times of 6.66 seconds.
The top of the 200 field is packed as well, with McComb setting the pace with a 22.98-second dash, followed by Werkele (22.99) and Wiggins (23.00). Wiggins has the top time in the 400 with a 51.51 and Douglas has dominated the 55-meter hurdles all season and comes in with a top time of 7.67 seconds.
In the long jump, Natrona County's Avery Cox has the top jump with a mark of 22 feet, 7.75 inches, followed by Douglas (22-02.5), Gillette's Remar Pitter (21-11) and NCs Nolan Valdez (21-10).
The high jump is expected to be a showdown between Worland's Cole Harman (6-03) and Star Valley's Gabe Clinger (6-00), although Lovell's Eli Weimer (6-00) and Laramie's John Rose (5-11) could figure into the mix.
The four relay races have produced four different schools with state-leading times in Gillette (4x200), Kelly Walsh (4x400), Cheyenne Central (4x800) and Rock Springs (1600 sprint medley).
Sheridan dominated the competition last year on its way to winning the team title, but this year's state title appears to be there for the taking.