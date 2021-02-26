Star Valley's Visser, three others set to defend titles at boys state indoor track Saturday

With the Wyoming State High School Indoor Track & Field Championships split up this season because of COVID concerns, the boys will have the spotlight Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House in Gillette. The girls state meet is scheduled for March 6.

Even though the field won't be as crowded as in years past, the competition should be just as intense.

Star Valley senior distance standout Peter Visser returns to defend his state titles in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs and has the fastest times in all three events this year. He's looking to extend the Braves' winning streak in the three distance races to three years after former teammate Asefa Wetzel swept all three events in 2019.

Visser is one of four returning state champs, although the other three are all competing in field events. Sheridan's Ryan Karajanis (pole vault) and Gaige Vielhauer (shot put) and Cheyenne East's Kaliff Guevara (triple jump) are all back to defend their titles. Karajanis and Guevara have the top marks in the state in their respective events this season, but Vielhauer trails both Lovell's Quinn Lindsay and Evanston's Payton Vernon in the shot put.