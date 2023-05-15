For the first time in years, the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships in Casper might be snow-free. Although the forecast shows a 47% chance of rain on Thursday, temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s all three days.

And, based on this past weekend’s regional meets and results throughout the season, fans at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium could enjoy some record-setting performances.

Last year, Kelly Walsh senior Cameron Burkett set the overall state mark in the shot put with a toss of 65 feet, 10.25 inches. Burkett, now a freshman at the University of Wyoming, finished third at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships over the weekend.

Southeast senior Ryan Clapper set the Class 1A state record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.79 seconds and Lingle-Fort Laramie senior Kyland Fuller established a new 1A mark in the 400 with a 50.02. The Southeast boys also set a new standard in the 4x100 relay (43.35) and the Lingle-Fort Laramie boys did the same in the 4x400 relay (3:27.43).

This weekend, seniors Colby Jenks from Big Piney and Shelby Ekwall from Southeast will be looking to break their marks from last year. Jenks won the Class 2A 800-meter run in 1:55.59 while Ekwall captured gold in the 1A shot put with a toss of 41-08.75.

Here’s a quick look at other state records that could fall this weekend.

Class 4A

Sheridan junior Addie Pendergast won the 100 at the East Regional with a time of 11.93 seconds and ran a 23.58 in the 200 and a 54.25 in the 400 earlier this season.

Her 100 mark is just behind the 11.93 run by Cheyenne Central’s Arnetta Simpson in 1998. And Pendergast’s times in both the 200 and 400 would set new overall state records, breaking the standards set by Kelly Walsh’s Jerayah Davis (23.79 in 2013) and Cheyenne East’s Shanelle Porter (54.78 in 1990).

Class 3A

A couple of freshmen — Torrington’s Brooklyn Asmus (25.62) and Worland’s Cherise Douzenis (25.85) — could push each other to challenge the class record in the 200-meter dash. Rawlins’ Kereston Thomas set the mark in 2011 with a time of 25.03.

Rawlins senior Eva Nitschke is a threat to break both hurdling marks as she has been timed in 14.79 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 44.70 in the 300 hurdles. Torrington’s Blakelee Binning set the standard in the 100 hurdles with a 14.46 in 1998; Torrington’s Diana Long holds the 300 hurdles record with 43.27 in 2008.

There are a number of boys records that could fall this weekend.

Torrington senior Brendan Flock has run 10.67 in the 100 and 21.50 in the 200, both of which would top the 3A marks of 10.76 (Douglas’ Justin Melton in 2011) and 21.76 (Powell’s Ty Nelson in 1989).

Lander senior Gage Gose has run a 21.73 in the 200 and also is chasing both hurdles marks with a 14.04 in the 110 highs and a 36.57 in the 300 intermediates. The 3A state record in the 110s is 14.35 (Powell’s Kyle Sullivan in 2011) and the overall state record in the 300s is 37.04 (Kelly Walsh’s Joey Czellecz in 2014).

Class 2A

Burns senior Cody Hape finished second at the Wyoming Track & Field Classic on April 28 at Kelly Walsh with a time of 49.00 seconds. That time would break the 2A mark of 49.63 set by Lusk’s Jerit Degering in 2010. Lingle-Fort Laramie senior Slade Hopkins ran a 49.11 earlier this season.

Big Piney’s Colby Jenks is in position to break his own class record in the 800 (1:55.59) he set last year. The senior ran a 1:52.69 at the BYU Invitational earlier this month.

Jenks and Kemmerer senior Owen Burnett also could push each other to challenge the 1600 mark of 4:21.10 set by Greybull’s Blaine Stulc in 1990. Burnett has run a 4:25.09 and Jenks has run a 4:31.99. Burnett also is chasing the overall state mark in the 3200 of 9:21.29 set by Cody’s Brody Smith in 2015 after he ran a 9:21.05 last month at the Roy Peck Invitational in Riverton.

Class 1A

Cokeville junior Bryli Groll ran a 5:18.30 in the 1600 at the BYU Invitational earlier this month, which would break the 1A mark of 5:24.83 set by Ten Sleep’s Kelli Holiday in 2016.

Riverside sophomore Vinaya Vanderploeg (46.11) and Cokeville freshman Addie Barnes (46.41) could challenge the 300-meter hurdle mark of 45.91 set by Lingle-Fort Laramie’s Maggie Ochsner in 2007.

Barnes also will be chasing the 1A high jump mark of 5-05 set by Hulett’s Chyril Dorcas in 1989. Barnes won last week’s West Regional with a jump of 5-05.

Southeast’s Shelby Ekwall’s shot put mark of 41-08.75 could be in danger as well. The senior had a throw of 43-06 last month.

There are undoubtedly more athletes, not to mention relay teams, that also could set new state standards this weekend. Thankfully, it looks like the weather won’t be a deterrent.