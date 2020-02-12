Sydney Thorvaldson leads massive Wyoming group to 2020 Simplot Games

The annual Simplot Games begin Thursday on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, and Wyoming will be well-represented (if they can make the drive).

A total of 480 entries from Wyoming have been submitted (229 boys, 251 girls) for “North America’s Premier High School Indoor Track Meet.” Most of them worked the last two weeks with this meet in mind, serving as the mid-way point of the season before the state meet later on.

Rawlins junior Sydney Thorvaldson leads the field a year after she etched her name into history. Last year Thorvaldson and her family found a way through Wyoming road closures in time for her to qualify in a Friday solo race after her fellow 3,200-meter entries ran. She went on to set a new 3,200-meter Simplot Games record with a 10-minute, 19.05-second time. She currently leads the country with the best 3,200 time (10:20.18 set at Natrona County last week). She’ll only run the 3,200 in Pocatello (Thursday qualifying; Saturday afternoon finals).