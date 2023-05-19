Glendo’s Tess Palen didn’t set any records at the Wyoming State High School Track and Field Championships on Friday. Competing in the Class 1A girls 800-meter run, Palen finished well behind winner Bryli Groll of Cokeville.

But Palen’s run was still noteworthy. Not only was she the only Glendo athlete to qualify for this year’s state meet, but Palen is likely the last. Glendo High School, which has an Average Daily Membership (ADM) of 15 for the 2022-23 school year, won’t officially shut down, but it also won’t be fully staffed after this year.

“There are four of us in my class and we’re going to be the last graduating class from Glendo,” Palen said. “When I was in middle school I think we had 15 to 20 kids on the track team. But it’s been dwindling and the school doesn’t have as many teachers so the kids are going to other schools.”

Glendo started the track season with six kids, but by the end the only ones remaining were Palen and her best friend and fellow senior Rachel Hill.

“It’s a lot of self-motivation,” Palen said. “We had younger kids on the team at the start of the season, but they didn’t have the motivation to keep going. You just have to be determined and have the desire to get it done. I think it has a lot to do with growing up on a ranch and having the cowboy mentality.”

Palen and Hill also had a can-do mentality this spring. Without a track at the high school, the two had to improvise in regards to their training.

“We run on the streets,” Palen said matter-of-factly. “Other than that, I think it’s pretty normal. But I’ve never been to another practice so I have nothing to compare it to.”

Jennifer Eller, who has coached everything from track to boys’ basketball at the high school the past 26 years in Glendo, knows it’s a little more involved than Palen will admit.

“We run on what used to be the football field but now it’s just ‘the field,’” she said. “We’ve run in the gym when the weather is bad and we run on the streets. We have a street that is called Colorado Boulevard because a lot of people from Colorado live there. So we tell them, ‘Run the Lake Road and then to Colorado Boulevard.’ That’s about a mile up and back.

“It’s tough for them because until you go to your first track meet you have no idea what your time is. I’ve figured out how many laps in the gym it takes to run a 200. It’s what I’m used to.”

It’s also what Palen is used to.

Throughout her high school career, she not only has learned to adapt but to push forward despite the difficulties.

“I think a lot of it is just being a senior,” Palen admitted, “but there’s just a feeling that you have to work hard and do well. We had to take it upon ourselves to take college classes and finish our education.

“It has also allowed us to branch out,” she added. “Rachel is going to Chadron State, another kid is going to a two-year school and I’m going to the University of Wyoming. We are all very different people, but being in Glendo we’ve had to come together and push ourselves.”

Palen isn’t done pushing herself. After graduating from UW the Glendo valedictorian plans on attending medical school with her sights set on becoming a doctor. Even if she doesn’t return to the family ranch, which is located between Glendo and Wheatland, after that, the time Palen spent growing up in the small community will continue to drive her.

“I’d like to do emergency medicine,” she said of her future plans. “I see a lot of issues with rural emergency health in my area in terms of response time. So I’d like to help in that regards.”

That’s in the future, though. This weekend, Palen got to wear the Glendo track uniform for the last time. And Saturday Palen and Hill and their two classmates will have a graduation party.

“I do really well at lots of things so it’s kind of nice to do track just to say I can do it,” Palen said. “To be here at state for the last time you feel a lot of pride for Glendo.”

***

Palen wasn’t the only athlete serving as her school’s lone representative at the state meet.

Chugwater sophomore Ethan Van Why competed in the 800 and the 400 prelims Friday and is scheduled to run in the 1600 on Saturday.

Van Why didn’t finish in the top eight in the 800 and failed to make the finals in the 400, but that was secondary to xxx.

“I just do my thing,” he said. “I just want to do the best I can and get some PRs. As long as you beat your own time that’s a win.”

Van Why is one of two boys who ran track at Chugwater, which is the smallest school in the state with an ADM of 10 for the 2022-23 school year. Like Palen and Hill, Van Why and his teammate train around town, running in the streets.

“Why not? What else are you going to do?” he asked. “You have a chance to do it so why not just go for it?”

