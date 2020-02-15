Thorvaldson shatters own Simplot record, Yoosook and Migneault also earn gold

Migneault finished behind Love and in fourth at last year’s Simplot Games. She returned believing more in herself.

“I felt more confident this year,” she said afterwards. “I didn’t expect to win, I knew it would be tight.”

Kelly Walsh senior Emory Yoosook was the only Wyomingite on the boys side to capture gold. Yoosook clinched the long jump gold with a 22-04.25 in the finals.

Yoosook was the only Wyomingite to qualify for Saturday’s long jump finals.

“The best part was competing against other states,” he said. “We don’t get to do that back home, so this was a really cool experience.”

Sheridan’s Austin Akers won the 1,600-meter freshman-only division (4:37.75). Akers barely emerged the winner by beating Pocatello native Brody Burch by one one-hundredth of a second. That time shattered his previous personal best.