Thorvaldson shatters own Simplot record, Yoosook and Migneault also earn gold

Sydney Thorvaldson did it again. The Rawlins distance-running junior once again dazzled the Simplot Games crowd inside Idaho State University’s Holt Arena and left Pocatello, Idaho, having broken her old meet record — twice.
Thorvaldson established a record 10:19.05 in the 3,200 at North America’s largest indoor track meet last year. She eclipsed that mark during Thursday’s qualifying (10:11.43) before shattering that mark, winning the event and finishing in 10 minutes, 6.58 seconds on Saturday. Before other nation-wide results were reported over the weekend, Thorvaldson’s new personal-best time leads the country by over 16 seconds.
“I have to know how to push myself,” the junior told Simplot officials afterwards. “I come in just knowing what I have to get done. I love it here, the competitors and the crowd are amazing.”
Riverton’s Lily Gose (eighth, 11:39.67) and Cheyenne East freshman Mikaila Trujillo (12th, 11:56.01) also ran the 3,200 finals.
Thorvaldson wasn’t the only Wyomingite to walk out out of Pocatello with gold. Cheyenne Central senior Kaitlyn Migneault won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 7 inches. That was enough to beat Gillette junior Lauryn Love’s silver-medal toss of 39 feet, 5.5 inches. Kelly Walsh junior Payton Robb also qualified for the finals and finished sixth with a mark of 34 feet, 6.5 inches.
Migneault finished behind Love and in fourth at last year’s Simplot Games. She returned believing more in herself.
“I felt more confident this year,” she said afterwards. “I didn’t expect to win, I knew it would be tight.”
Kelly Walsh senior Emory Yoosook was the only Wyomingite on the boys side to capture gold. Yoosook clinched the long jump gold with a 22-04.25 in the finals.
Yoosook was the only Wyomingite to qualify for Saturday’s long jump finals.
“The best part was competing against other states,” he said. “We don’t get to do that back home, so this was a really cool experience.”
Sheridan’s Austin Akers won the 1,600-meter freshman-only division (4:37.75). Akers barely emerged the winner by beating Pocatello native Brody Burch by one one-hundredth of a second. That time shattered his previous personal best.
Star Valley junior Peter Visser left Pocatello with silver from his 3,200-meter run. Visser finished less than 2 seconds behind first place. Sheridan junior Gaige Vielhauer also earned silver with a 54-02.5 in the shot put. He was joined by Torrington senior Corbin Harris (seventh; attached to Central), East junior Wade Pollock (12th), Rocky Mountain sophomore Quinn Lindsay (13th), Gillette senior Vijay Pitter (15th) and Evanston sophomore Payton Vernon (18th) in the shot put’s top 20. Lindsay finished fifth in the weight throw on Thursday and was followed by Mountain View’s Joseph Turner (ninth) and Central’s Tanner Bullock (10th) in that event.
Thunder Basin’s Donovan Hoffman (fifth), Sheridan’s Carter McComb (seventh) and Kelly Walsh’s Darius Wiggins (tenth) all ran in the 200-meter finals. Sheridan’s Brock Bomar (sixth), Kelly Walsh’s Colten Atkinson (tenth) and Natrona County’s Nolan Valdez (18th) competed in the 400-meter finals. Mountain View senior Travis Harmon (seventh) and Sheridan senior Tim Brown (20th) ran the 800 on Saturday.
Laramie’s boys 1,600 sprint medley relay team came in fifth, followed by Rock Springs (sixth), Natrona County (tenth) and Kelly Walsh (12th). Kelly Walsh’s 4x200 relay team came in fourth while rival Natrona County finished ninth. Sheridan’s 4x400 relay team earned bronze while the Broncs’ 4x800 relay team earned silver, finishing ahead of Cheyenne Central’s 12th-place time.
Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan (second) and Abby Newton (fourth) finished ahead of Kelly Walsh’s Taylor Jue in the 1,600-meter freshman-only division.
Thunder Basin’s girls 1,600 sprint medley relay team finished fourth, ahead of Star Valley (sixth), East (eighth) and Sheridan (10th). Central’s 4x400 relay team took ninth, just ahead of Thunder Basin (10th), and Sheridan’s girls 4x800 relay team came in sixth.
Ten Sleep native Sydney Holiday — who moved to Broomfield, Colorado, after her freshman year — won the 60-meter dash.
