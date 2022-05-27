Tongue River doubled its pleasure at last weekend's Class 2A state track meet

The Tongue River boys and girls took different paths to winning Class 2A team titles at last weekend's Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships in Casper.

The Eagles boys' team won three of four relays, grabbed four individual gold medals and scored points in 17 of 18 events to finish with 191.5 points. Runner-up Big Horn ended the meet with 116.5.

"There wasn't a hole in our game," Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said in a phone interview Thursday. "We knew we had guys that could get on the podium and push for a top finish."

The girls' team, on the other hand, didn't secure its second consecutive title until the final event. The Eagles edged Glenrock, 117-111.

Regardless of how the titles were won, both teams returned home to Dayton on Saturday night with two championship trophies.

"The bus ride home was pretty awesome," Hanson admitted. "The kids were excited, but they were also exhausted.

"When we pulled off the interstate outside Sheridan the community was out in force to celebrate with us. It was a great experience."

Boys came together for title-winning run

Tongue River's first state championship since 1985 was a testament to the Eagles' depth and talent.

Junior Al Spotted got things started by winning the 3200-meter run and the 1600 sprint medley team of senior Eli Cummins, junior Javin Walker and sophomores Colter Hanft and Aiden Wyatt also finished atop the podium to end the first day of competition.

The Eagles spent the next two days increasing the lead on the track and in the field.

"The boys knew they could compete with anyone," Hanson said.

Senior Garrett Ostler led the charge, winning both the 400 and the long jump, finishing second in the 200 and third in the 100. His fellow seniors did their part as well.

Jacob Knobloch won the discus and was runner-up in the shot put.

Wyatt Ostler finished third in both the 800 and 1600 and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay team.

Camden Kilbride tied for fourth in the high jump, was seventh in the triple jump and also ran on the 4x800 team.

Eli Cummins' only individual placing was seventh in the 400, but he ran on the winning 4x400 and 1600 sprint medley teams.

Ryan McCafferty ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 team.

The six seniors combined to score 72.5 points (not including relays), which would have been enough for a third-place finish in the team standings.

"These seniors have been working hard for a long time," Hanson said. "So it was cool to see all the pieces fall into place.

"Track is the one time during the year that all these kids are on the same team and not playing different sports. This is the one time when we have each other together."

Spotted and fellow juniors Walker, Scott Arizona and Bonner Wood added 33 individual points to the team total. Sophomores Hanft, Isaiah Cotes, Caleb Kilbride and Cole Kukuchka contributed 33 more.

"This is the most amazing group of guys I've ever been around," Caleb Kilbride said after finishing second in the 110-meter hurdles Saturday. "We're such a big family ... it would be so cool for both teams to win."

The Eagles put the finishing touches on their impressive weekend by winning 4x400 relay, the final event of the meet. Even though the team results had been determined earlier in the day, the Tongue River team of Arizona, Cummins, Walker and McCafferty not only held off Big Horn at the finish line but its winning time of 3:32.33 was just .01 off the school record.

"For those guys to go out there and run the race they did with really nothing on the line showed a lot of character," Hanson said.

Girls accepted challenge of defending their title

Tongue River knew repeating its state championship from last year wouldn't be easy. The task became even harder after freshman phenom Addie Pendergast transferred to Sheridan prior to the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Pendergast won the 100-meter dash as well as the 400 and 800 for the Eagles last year.

"With Addie transferring and Carleigh (Reish) injuring her shoulder in the fall, we weren't sure what we had," Hanson said. "But the other girls accepted the challenge and stepped up tremendously. It's one thing to accept it and it's another thing to get it done."

Reish and fellow seniors Jane Pendergast, Maddy Hill and Katy Kalasinsky, along with a handful of underclassmen made sure Tongue River stayed in contention throughout the weekend.

Reish defended her state title in the long jump and finished second in the high jump, fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200; Pendergast won the 400, was third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 200; Hill placed second in both the 800 and 3200 and third in the 1600; and Kalasinsky was fourth in the 400, sixth in the 100 and seventh in the triple jump.

"Those seniors have been great leaders for this group," Hanson stated. "They're great athletes but even better kids and they've been great ambassadors to the Tongue River Valley. I'm going to be sad to see them go."

Outside of the seniors, the Eagles got enough points to hold off Glenrock. Entering the 4x400, Tongue River held a 112-103 lead on the Herders. So if Glenrock won the event, the Eagles would have to finish at least seventh to defend their crown. While Glenrock did finish second in the race to Big Horn, the Tongue River foursome of senior Addison Rosics, sophomores Madison Burnett and Jazlyn Ryan and freshman Paxten Aksamit placed fourth to secure the team title for the Eagles.

"Those are four girls who volunteered to run the 4x400," Hanson said. "We needed them to score points and that's what they did. It was a special moment."

Back-to-back state championships for the girls. The boys winning the program's first in 37 yeas. A celebratory bus ride home. Not a bad way to end the season for the Eagles.

"The work is done and the results are in," Hanson said. "There's not a lot else to say at this point."

