Tongue River girls, Rocky Mountain boys overwhelm 2A field at state track meet

Junior Carleigh Reish, freshman Addie Pendergast and senior Grace Sopko were crucial to Tongue River's Class 2A state title this weekend.

Friday, Reish and Pendergast were neck and neck in two of their preliminary races. Saturday proved to be no different in their 158-point team performance.

Pendergast, Reish, and senior Grace Sopko finished 1-2-3 in the 100 to contribure a total of 24 points with the short distance sprint at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. By the end of the day, the Eagles scored 143 points to cap off their team title.

"We've been pushing each other, but I didn't know I was going to win," Pendergast said. "I'm excited because I love her, and coming in (first) and (second) is amazing."

In the 400, Pendergast smoked the competition with a first-place finish (56.88), impressing the crowd as they cheered on. Big Piney senior Muriel Jones placed second (1:00), and Wind River freshman, Mina King, placed third (1:02).

Reish won the 200 (27.49), beating Glenrock's Isabella Taylor (28.18) and her two Tongue River teammates, Sopko (28.21) and Jane Pendergast (28.21).