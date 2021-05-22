Tongue River girls, Rocky Mountain boys overwhelm 2A field at state track meet

Junior Carleigh Reish, freshman Addie Pendergast and senior Grace Sopko were crucial to Tongue River's Class 2A state title this weekend.
Friday, Reish and Pendergast were neck and neck in two of their preliminary races. Saturday proved to be no different in their 158-point team performance.
Pendergast, Reish, and senior Grace Sopko finished 1-2-3 in the 100 to contribure a total of 24 points with the short distance sprint at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. By the end of the day, the Eagles scored 143 points to cap off their team title.
"We've been pushing each other, but I didn't know I was going to win," Pendergast said. "I'm excited because I love her, and coming in (first) and (second) is amazing."
In the 400, Pendergast smoked the competition with a first-place finish (56.88), impressing the crowd as they cheered on. Big Piney senior Muriel Jones placed second (1:00), and Wind River freshman, Mina King, placed third (1:02).
Reish won the 200 (27.49), beating Glenrock's Isabella Taylor (28.18) and her two Tongue River teammates, Sopko (28.21) and Jane Pendergast (28.21).
Reish hoped the Tongue River boys and girls would pull through with enough points to win the 2A team championships on Friday. However, only the girls had enough points to finish on top.
"There's next year, too," Reish said.
***
The Rocky Mountain boys entered the Class 2A Track & Field Championships on Saturday with 81 points — its closest competitor, Tongue River, scored 52 — a comfortable lead in the team race.
By the end of the day, the Grizzlies had finished with 161 points to capture the team title, easily outdistancing Big Horn, which finished with 113 points.
The Grizzlies started off with a solid team effort in the high jump as junior Kendrick Beckman and sophomore Carsyn Weber finished first and second, and senior Trevor Jewell tied for seventh.
"I think we'll keep that lead," Beckman said. "Our 100-meter sprinter, Branson Robison, just finished first or close to it, so I think we should be good."
Despite slipping and buckling his knee on his second to the last jump, Beckman and Weber held off Tongue River's Caleb Kilbride in the finals.
In the 100, Robison held off Big Horn's Carson Bates in one of the tightest races of the weekend. Both seniors finished with a time of 11.65 seconds, but Robison crossed the finish line just before Bates. Robison finished with three first-place victories on Saturday.
"Bates is really fast," Robison said. "I honestly thought he had me, to be honest, but I'm glad I got the chance to race him."
Robison also won the 400 — with a time of 50.79 seconds — and held off Big Horn senior Will Huckeba, who finished second (51), and Tongue River junior Garrett Ostler, who came on strong at the end and finished third (51.19), but fell short of taking Huckeba and Robison.
And the 200, where Robison again bested Bates (23.03) and Huckeba (24.06). Despite having one race left, Robison contributed 30 points to the Grizzlies’ total score on Saturday.
Senior Zane Horrocks who placed first in the 110 and 300 hurdles, did just enough to beat Big Piney sophomore Hunter Fisher, beating the Punchers runner by no more than a second in each race.