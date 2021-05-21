Western Heritage's Kaden Dower shines on a busy, chilly and drizzly day at state track

Western Heritage Lutheran Academy senior Kaden Dower was bouncing around everywhere at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
He won gold in shot put with a 46-foot, 3-inch throw — despite close competition from Saratoga senior Noah Rimmer, who won silver with a throw of 45-07 — and placed second in the 100 and 200 meter preliminaries on Friday at the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Track & Field Championships.
Thursday, Dower won the discus throw with a throw of 133-11, beating Upton junior Nathan Baker (131-03).
But it hasn’t come easy for Dower, who trains at the Rendezvous track in Riverton. The track recently went from rubberized with huge holes in it to loose asphalt and gravel, according to Dower.
“We have shot put rings, but we don’t have toe boards and it’s not really good,” Dower said. “But it’s definitely a good place to improve your feet conditioning.”
While he notes that he’s gotten more sprains than he would probably would have on a modernized track, he also believes the outdated track has helped him in the end.
Dower, who was an all-state football player at Shoshoni this past season, signed to play outside linebacker at Chadron State College in the fall, and plans on getting a certificate in coaching.
“I want to come back and I want to share my love for football and track with everybody,” he said.
Thursday, Southeast junior Jordan Stoddard set the 1A state record in the long jump with a leap of 19-04. Friday, she came within a few inches of breaking the 1A high jump record, but had to settle for gold.
Stoddard’s victory was leaps and bounds ahead of the competition, beating her closest competitor, Cokeville junior Kylee Dayton by 6 inches.
“Yesterday was definitely a great day, like the weather and temperature,” Stoddard said. “Today, wasn’t obviously great weather, but that’s how it went.”
On her third and final attempt for the state record, her upper body cleared the high point, but her calves just hit the bar.
“If you look like a frog, your calves wont hit (the bar),” she said. “Because when your feet are out, that causes both of them to go up at the same time and then you won’t hit the bar.”
Four Cokeville boys placed within the top eight in the 800-meter run on Friday.
In what senior Ethan Bird described as his “closest race,” he held off Lingle-Fort Laramie junior Kyland Fuller in a photo-finish race with a time of 2:01.08 to Fuller’s 2:01.16.
Cokeville scored 22 points in the race with senior Tyler Moyes (third), freshman Jack Dayton (fourth) and freshman Drake Plowman (eighth) all contributing a total of 12 points to Bird’s 10.