Western Heritage's Kaden Dower shines on a busy, chilly and drizzly day at state track

“I want to come back and I want to share my love for football and track with everybody,” he said.

Thursday, Southeast junior Jordan Stoddard set the 1A state record in the long jump with a leap of 19-04. Friday, she came within a few inches of breaking the 1A high jump record, but had to settle for gold.

Stoddard’s victory was leaps and bounds ahead of the competition, beating her closest competitor, Cokeville junior Kylee Dayton by 6 inches.

“Yesterday was definitely a great day, like the weather and temperature,” Stoddard said. “Today, wasn’t obviously great weather, but that’s how it went.”

On her third and final attempt for the state record, her upper body cleared the high point, but her calves just hit the bar.

“If you look like a frog, your calves wont hit (the bar),” she said. “Because when your feet are out, that causes both of them to go up at the same time and then you won’t hit the bar.”

Four Cokeville boys placed within the top eight in the 800-meter run on Friday.

In what senior Ethan Bird described as his “closest race,” he held off Lingle-Fort Laramie junior Kyland Fuller in a photo-finish race with a time of 2:01.08 to Fuller’s 2:01.16.