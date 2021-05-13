What to watch for at this weekend's Class 4A East Regional track & field meet

This week's regional track & field meets offer athletes one final chance to either punch their tickets to state or improve their qualifying times/marks before next week's state championships begin Thursday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. While most athletes will be competing across the state, Class 4A East teams get a firsthand look at Geldien Stadium this weekend.

Although springtime weather in Wyoming is unpredictable at best, the forecast for Friday and Saturday in Casper calls for temperatures in the upper 60s with only a 20% chance of rain. And the long-range forecast for next week's state meet is even more promising.

Until then, though, take a breath and give thanks to the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, parents and fans for allowing us to get to this penultimate weekend of the 2020-21 school year.

With that being said, here's a closer look at some of the athletes to watch from the eight schools -- Kelly Walsh, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South and Laramie -- that will be competing in Casper this weekend.

Kelly Walsh