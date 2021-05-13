What to watch for at this weekend's Class 4A East Regional track & field meet

This week's regional track & field meets offer athletes one final chance to either punch their tickets to state or improve their qualifying times/marks before next week's state championships begin Thursday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. While most athletes will be competing across the state, Class 4A East teams get a firsthand look at Geldien Stadium this weekend.
Although springtime weather in Wyoming is unpredictable at best, the forecast for Friday and Saturday in Casper calls for temperatures in the upper 60s with only a 20% chance of rain. And the long-range forecast for next week's state meet is even more promising.
Until then, though, take a breath and give thanks to the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, parents and fans for allowing us to get to this penultimate weekend of the 2020-21 school year.
With that being said, here's a closer look at some of the athletes to watch from the eight schools -- Kelly Walsh, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South and Laramie -- that will be competing in Casper this weekend.
Kelly Walsh
Darius Wiggins: The senior has the state's best times in the 100 (10.66 seconds), the 200 (21.29) and the 400 (48.97). His 200 time is faster than the state record time of 21.39 set by Laramie's Stephen Michel in 2008. Wiggins signed with the University of Wyoming last week.
Cam Burkett: The junior broke the school record in the shot put with a throw of 58 feet, 3 inches at the Camel Qualifier on May 7.
Elayna Chafee: The junior's triple jump mark of 37-05.5 is nearly a foot farther than the rest of the field.
Abby Milby: The sophomore broke the school record in the pole vault (10-09) at last week's Camel Qualifier.
Sheridan
Ryan Karajanis: The junior was the 2019 pole vault champ and has the state's best mark this year at 15-03.5.
Gaige Vielhauer: The senior is a threat to win top honors in both shot put and discus.
Texas Tanner: The junior has the top mark in the discus with a throw of 170-11, which is 4 feet farther than his closest competitor.
Distance runners: Reece Charest, Austin Akers and David Standish have the top times in the 800, 1600 and 3200, respectively. The Broncs' depth in the distance races could push them to the team title.
Thunder Basin
Gabby Drube: The senior has the state's best time in the 100 hurdles (14.99) and is also a threat in the 300 hurdles.
Gabby Mendoza: The junior is tied for the fastest time in the 300 hurdles (45.56) and should challenge teammate Drube for the top spot in the 100 hurdles.
Steven Mansheim: The junior is eyeing a top-three finish, at least, in both hurdle races.
Gillette
Remar Pitter: The junior set a school record in the long jump (24-04.5) this season and should finish on the podium in the 100, 200 and high jump.
Nyomi Moore: The junior speedster is a triple threat -- 100, 200, long jump -- for the Camels.
Lauryn Love: The senior thrower, who recently signed with the University of Arizona, has the state's top marks in both the shot put (47-06.25) and discus (144-03).
Sydalee Brown: The junior is expected to score points in the 100, 200 and 400, as well as in the relays.
Brandon Werkele: The junior is a serious threat to KW's Wiggins in both the 100 and 200.
Cheyenne East
Taliah Morris: The standout freshman is a threat both in the sprints and in the long jump. She has the top times in the 100 (12.31) and 200 (25.65) as well as the long jump (18-11).
Blaise Ronnau: The senior sets the pace in the 300 hurdles (41.44).
Kaliff Guevara: The senior's triple jump mark of 47-02.5 puts him far ahead of the competition.
Cheyenne Central
Sydney Morrell: The sophomore is a serious challenger to win the 400, 800 and 1600.
Madisyn Baillie: The sophomore leads the way in the high jump with a mark of 5-05.
Cheyenne South
Caydince Groth: The senior is a threat to win both the 400 and the 300 hurdles this weekend.
Darby Downham: The junior won the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.56 at the Kelly Walsh Invite two weeks ago.
Laramie
Libby Berryhill: The senior distance runner has her sights set on pulling off the 800/1600/3200 trifecta this weekend.
Taylor Gardner: The senior is a points machine for the Plainsmen. She already has state-qualifying times/marks in the 100 hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump.
