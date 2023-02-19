Wyoming indoor track and field athletes took a break from in-state competition over the weekend to compete against some of the nation's best at the 43rd annual Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho. Held at Idaho State University's Holt Arena, the event brings together nearly 2,000 athletes from 20 states as well as Canada.

And Wyoming athletes more than held their own over the three-day meet, with four individuals and one relay team finishing first.

Pinedale's Colby Jenks, Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell, and Sheridan's Addie Pendergast and Nora Butler all won gold as did a Cheyenne East girls relay team. In addition, Wyoming athletes had 32 top-10 finishes.

Jenks won the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 53.55 seconds, Morrell won the 1600 in 4:58.28, Pendergast won the 400 in 56.83 and Butler led a strong in-state contingent in the shot put with a winning throw of 41 feet, 6.5 inches. Wyoming had five of the top-six finishers in the girls shot put, with Sheridan's Josie Ankney placing third, Thunder Basin's Jalyn Shepherd fourth, Torrington's Harper Boche fifth and Natrona County's Autumn Ostrander sixth.

The Cheyenne East team of Sydni Sawyer, Ynes Ronnau, Emma Smith and Mikaila Trujillo won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:04.35.

Lander's Gage Gose placed second in the 60-meter hurdles and Natrona County's Kaiden Lee was second in the high jump.