Five Wyoming distance runners and one hurdler are scheduled to compete in the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in Pasadena, California, this weekend.
Two athletes -- Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell and Lander's Gage Gose --are slated to compete in two events. Morrell will run in the 800-meter open and the one-mile seeded races while Gose is in the 110-meter open hurdles and the 300-meter seeded hurdles.
Also representing Wyoming at the meet will be Cheyenne Central's Bridger Brokaw (one-mile open), Big Piney's Colby Jenks (800 open) and Natrona County's Jackson Dutcher (one-mile seeded) and Tristan Enders (3200 open).