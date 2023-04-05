Five Wyoming distance runners and one hurdler are scheduled to compete in the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in Pasadena, California, this weekend.

Two athletes -- Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell and Lander's Gage Gose --are slated to compete in two events. Morrell will run in the 800-meter open and the one-mile seeded races while Gose is in the 110-meter open hurdles and the 300-meter seeded hurdles.