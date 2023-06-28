Sheridan’s Addie Pendergast put the finishing touches on an outstanding junior season on Wednesday when she was named the Wyoming Gatorade Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Pendergast won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Track & Field Championships last month. She won the 100 with a time of 12.03 seconds and the 200 with a time of 25.19.

In the 400, Pendergast ran a 54.62 to break an overall state record that had stood for 33 years. Shanelle Porter from Cheyenne East set the mark in 1990 with a time of 54.78. At the Wyoming Track & Field Classic on April 28 Pendergast won the 400 in 54.25, which ranked as the nation’s No. 33 performance among high school girls during the 2023 season.

The 5-foot-6 junior also won both the 100 (11.93) and the 200 (24.54) at the Class 4A East Regionals on May 13. At the Trojan Invite on April 13 Pendergast won the 200 in 23.58 to set a new state standard in the event. Former Kelly Walsh and University of Wyoming standout Jerayah Davis held the record with a time of 23.79 seconds in 2013.

An accomplished trumpet player and member of her school’s We The People team that captured a state championship and competed in the national finals in Washington D.C., Pendergast has volunteered locally helping to serve at-risk children in Sheridan County in association with its Food Group. She is traveling this summer to Copenhagen, Denmark, to do a study abroad program with an NGO named CIEE, focusing on Climate Science.

Before transferring to Sheridan, Pendergast won the 100, 400 and 800 as a freshman to help lead Tongue River to the 2021 Class 2A state championship.