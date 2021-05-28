After coming close in recent years, Powell girls finally win team title at state track meet

Powell trailed both Mountain View and Douglas after the first day, but scored 14 points in the pole vault and 13 in the discus on Friday to create some distance from the field. The Panthers put the finishing touches on their first state title in 29 years by scoring 52 points on the final day

Saturday seemingly got off to a tough start for the Panthers when Hillman false-started in the 100.

“It was the worst morning of my life,” the junior admitted later that day. “I was mad at myself because I had never false-started before. So I allowed myself one hour to cry and then I started focusing on the 200.”

The freshman Harvey helped pick up the slack by winning the 100 and Hillman gained a measure of redemption by winning the 200 in the afternoon.

“Those are those pleasant surprises that you like to see,” Smith said of Hillman’s win in the 200. “Jenna had never been on that edge, it just happened.

“You love to see that kind of resilience in an athlete because that’s the kind of thing that’s going to translate into life. She showed she could overcome adversity.”