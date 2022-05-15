Balanced and deep Natrona County girls team cruises to 4A West Regional title

The Natrona County girls left little doubt as to which track and field team is the best in the west. The Fillies scored points in 16 of 18 events, won five individual gold medals and one relay and defended their Class 4A West Regional title over the weekend at the NCHS track in Casper.

Natrona County finished with 224 points to easily outdistance runner-up Cody (98), Star Valley (89) and Evanston (84).

The Fillies were all over the podium as 20 different athletes scored points, including first-place finishes from seniors Alesha Lane in the shot put and discus, Delilah Baedke in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs and junior Mackenzie Bradach in the triple jump. The 4x400 relay team of juniors Ella Spear, Ryann McLimore and Charolette Ward; and freshman Cami Costello also won gold.

Natrona County will be looking for some more podium finishes at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships, The three-day event starts Thursday at Kelly Walsh's Harry Geldien Stadium. NC finished fourth at last year's state meet.

Lane was the only Filly to grab gold last year after winning the discus. She enters the state meet with the top marks in both throwing events -- 140 feet, 0.5 inches in the discus and 41-10.25 in the shot put.

"It was a pretty solid weekend," said Lane, who signed with New Mexico State, "but I’m hoping to do better next weekend at state.

"In practice we’ll hone in on some little techniques that can hopefully get me another few inches or few feet. It’s going to be a very technical week. There will be a little detail work."

Lane and junior Autumn Ostrander, who finished second in shot and third in discus, combined to give the Fillies 34 points in the throwing events. Natrona County's well-balanced attack also produced 58 points in the mid- and long-distance races, 47 points in the sprints, 40 in the horizontal jumps and 28 in the relays.

NC was especially dominant in the 1600 and 3200, with Baedke winning both and three other Fillies finishing in the top eight of each race. They also had four finish on the podium in the triple jump and 400 and three in the 100, 200 and pole vault.

Lane and Baedke highlighted a strong senior class that totaled 83 points for the meet. The Fillies' depth, however, also got them 77 points from their juniors and 31 from their sophomores in the individual events.

That depth will be tested at the state meet by East Regional champ Kelly Walsh and defending state champ Cheyenne Central.

