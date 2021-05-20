Big Piney's Muriel Jones wins Girls 3200 Meter Run 2A

Big Piney senior, Muriel Jones entered the Girls 3200 Meter run 2A as the overiding favorite. She had the fastest seed time at WHSAA 1A-2A West Regional Meet — 12:02.86 — and finished the 2021 WHSAA State Track & Field Championships as the first-place winner, with a time of 11:39 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

Jones was aiming for the state record, 11:35.22 held by Rocky Mountain’s Emily Higgins, but came up five seconds short. However, she did add 10 points to Big Piney’s overall score on Thursday.

“I was really going for the two mile record and didn’t quite hit it,” she said. Tomorrow, she’ll be gunning for the 1600 meter 2A record — 5:12.55. Jones has been told she’s close.

The day was overcast with bright sunlight and strong winds, but that didn’t deter Jones from finishing the race on top.

The race started close, but a few laps in, Jones, Mallory Jones, freshman at Moorcroft and Kiana Swann, freshman at Shoshoni began separating themselves from the pack.

“I try to ignore the wind and try to imagine as though I’m running fast and the winds blowing my hair back because I’m going fast,” she said.