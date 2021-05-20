Big Piney's Muriel Jones wins Girls 3200 Meter Run 2A

Big Piney senior, Muriel Jones entered the Girls 3200 Meter run 2A as the overiding favorite. She had the fastest seed time at WHSAA 1A-2A West Regional Meet — 12:02.86 — and finished the 2021 WHSAA State Track & Field Championships as the first-place winner, with a time of 11:39 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
Jones was aiming for the state record, 11:35.22 held by Rocky Mountain’s Emily Higgins, but came up five seconds short. However, she did add 10 points to Big Piney’s overall score on Thursday.
“I was really going for the two mile record and didn’t quite hit it,” she said. Tomorrow, she’ll be gunning for the 1600 meter 2A record — 5:12.55. Jones has been told she’s close.
The day was overcast with bright sunlight and strong winds, but that didn’t deter Jones from finishing the race on top.
The race started close, but a few laps in, Jones, Mallory Jones, freshman at Moorcroft and Kiana Swann, freshman at Shoshoni began separating themselves from the pack.
“I try to ignore the wind and try to imagine as though I’m running fast and the winds blowing my hair back because I’m going fast,” she said.
And it seemed the work, because the second and third place winners finished a whole minute behind.
The eight finalists in the race included:
Muriel Jones, senior, Big Piney
Mallory Jones, freshman, Moorcroft
Kiana Swann, freshman, Shoshoni
Larissa McElroy, junior, Wyoming Indian
Shelby Thurin, senior, Pine Bluffs
Dakota Cervantes, freshman, Riverside
Elizabeth Heser, sophomore, Tongue River
Jaden Ferris, senior, Wyoming Indian
Moorcroft added eight points to their total tally, followed by Shoshoni and Wyoming Indian who both contributed six points to their respective totals.
Muriel began running Cross Country for Jackson in 2019, despite being a student at Big Piney — the Punchers don’t offer cross country.
Instead of focusing on swimming, she ran cross country, and practiced at home to make up the 92 miles in between her hometown and Jackson.
As a freshman, she won state titles in the 3200 4x800 relay teams race, and in 2019 she told the Star-Tribune all she wanted to do was run every spring. Now, she’s a multiple state champ in the 3200 meter category.