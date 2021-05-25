 Skip to main content
Cody's Grace Shaffer embraces state-record pole vault victory
STATE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cody's Grace Shaffer embraces state-record pole vault victory

State Track and Field

Cody's Grace Shaffer approaches the bar in the pole vault competition at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Track & Field Championships on Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Grace Shaffer had already established herself as one of the best pole vaulters in the state. Friday, the Cody senior cemented her standing, setting a state record with a vault of 12 feet, 6.5 inches to win the Class 4A title at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships.

The victory this past weekend capped an outstanding senior campaign and put the finishing touches on a remarkable high school career for Shaffer.

The individual gold in the pole vault was the sixth at a state-culminating event for Shaffer, who won three indoor state championships (2018-19, 2021) to go along with her three in outdoor (2018-19, 2021). No doubt she would have been the favorite to win four in a row in the outdoor season if last year’s state meet hadn’t been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She had an exceptional season,” said Cody pole vault coach Scott Shaffer, who is also Grace’s father. “She jumped over the outdoor record in every meet but one this year.”

Her record-setting vault came on a day in which the temperatures at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper never reached above 50 degrees with a steady wind that made it seem even cooler. None of that really seemed to affect Shaffer, however, as she first broke the previous state record of 12-00 set by Gillette’s Paula Andrie in 2011, by clearing 12-00.5. With the rest of the competition having already topped out at 10-06, Grace was able to work quickly.

“I’m not a very patient person to begin with,” she said. “So I just wanted to keep going. It was cold at first, but then it didn’t even bother me.”

Surprisingly, that wasn’t always the case for Shaffer. She won both indoor and outdoor state titles as a freshman and obviously was still one of the top vaulters in the state as a sophomore, but her dad/coach wanted to test her limits.

“When she was a freshman she was arguably too good for her age,” Scott said. “And then early in her sophomore year, her coach decided she was going to learn some top-end skills that she wasn’t ready for and that caused other problems. It’s really awful because if you go down the wrong road you’ve got big troubles.”

Grace finished third at the 2019 state indoor meet — she cleared the same height of 11-06 as did the two competitors who finished first and second, but needed more attempts to do so — and also won the state outdoor meet that year. While she was still winning, Grace knew she wasn’t performing up to the standards she had set for herself.

“I had a two-year period where I just couldn’t go over 11-06,” she admitted. “I had to really focus on some things and start from scratch at some points. It was really hard not having a (personal record) in the span of two years, so once I got it I had to tell myself, ‘Don’t let go of it. Don’t forget the feeling. I just have to keep working on it.’”

Added Scott: “We fixed some things and ever since then we’ve been on a really good roll. It’s been super-fun.”

While the last couple of years have seen Grace finally break through the 12-foot barrier — she went 12-02 to win the 2020 state indoor title and set the state record with a vault of 12-06.5 at this year’s state meet — the journey to get to this point wasn’t always an enjoyable one.

“There were lots of times I wanted to give it up,” she said. “Pole vault is just one of the hardest things to do mentally. You can be really good one day and then be really bad the next … it just plays with you.

“I talk about it like it’s an entity, like it’s a mean thing because it’s going to slap me in the face or something. But there have definitely been times where it’s made me cry.”

Grace was all smiles Friday, however. When she failed to clear 12-09 on her third and final attempt, she sat on the mat, her blonde ponytail hanging over her left shoulder and acknowledged the appreciative group of fans who had just witnessed state history. She thanked the officials and then hugged Scott, who was more dad than coach at that point.

“To get to coach your daughter is such a blessing,” he said.

Next up for Grace is Arkansas State University, where she’ll continue to work on her pole vault skills while chasing more records.

“I really want to focus on my drop, because that’s something that I’ve always struggled with,” she said. “Other than that, I just want to focus on going higher. I really want to clear 13 (feet)”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Shaffer Tracker

WHO: Cody senior Grace Shaffer.

REACHING NEW HEIGHTS: Shaffer set the state record in the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 6.5 inches at the state meet on Friday.

ONE OF THE BEST: Shaffer won the state outdoor title all three years to go along with three state indoor titles, including the state record.

HE SAID IT: "To get to coach your daughter is such a blessing." -- Scott Shaffer, Grace's father and Cody's pole vault coach.

