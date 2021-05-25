Cody's Grace Shaffer embraces state-record pole vault victory

“I’m not a very patient person to begin with,” she said. “So I just wanted to keep going. It was cold at first, but then it didn’t even bother me.”

Surprisingly, that wasn’t always the case for Shaffer. She won both indoor and outdoor state titles as a freshman and obviously was still one of the top vaulters in the state as a sophomore, but her dad/coach wanted to test her limits.

“When she was a freshman she was arguably too good for her age,” Scott said. “And then early in her sophomore year, her coach decided she was going to learn some top-end skills that she wasn’t ready for and that caused other problems. It’s really awful because if you go down the wrong road you’ve got big troubles.”

Grace finished third at the 2019 state indoor meet — she cleared the same height of 11-06 as did the two competitors who finished first and second, but needed more attempts to do so — and also won the state outdoor meet that year. While she was still winning, Grace knew she wasn’t performing up to the standards she had set for herself.