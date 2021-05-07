Deep and talented Tongue River girls track team chases first state title since 1988

With the state track and field championships less than two weeks away, Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson is dealing with some problems he’s never had to worry about during his eight years at the helm of the girls’ program.
The Eagles, who have just two top-five finishes in the Class 2A team race since 2010, are blessed with an abundance of depth and talent this season. Heading into Saturday’s Bobcat Invitational in Thermopolis, eight different Tongue River athletes have pre-qualified for the state meet in a total of 17 events, including three of four relay races.
“I was talking to (Tongue River cross country coach) Tim Maze and he said, ‘Remember to enjoy it along the way,’” Hanson said in a phone interview Thursday. “I’m trying to do that as we strategize who is going to do what event so we can score the most points. And that’s not normally something we have to worry about. It’s a good problem to have.”
Two years ago the Eagles placed eighth with then-freshman Carleigh Reish winning the long jump and placing in three other events and classmate Jane Pendergast finishing seventh in the 300-meter hurdles. Reish and Pendergast are back this season, along with seniors Emma Scannon in the throws and Grace Sopko in the sprints. It’s been an influx of new talent, though, that has Tongue River on the short list of state title contenders.
- Freshman Addie Pendergast, who won the 2A cross country state championship in October to help the Eagles claim their first team title, has 2A’s fastest times in the 100 (12.59 seconds) and 400 (57.63) and the No. 3 mark in the 800 (2:29.70).
“Addie’s times are super impressive and her work ethic in practice has been great,” Hanson said.
- Fellow freshman Jazlyn Ryan “is tearing it up” and runs on all three relay teams – the 4x100, 4x400 and 1600 sprint medley.
- And juniors Katy Kalasinsky and Maddie Hill have pre-qualifying times in the 100.
“They’re newcomers to outdoor track who didn’t get to run last year and didn’t run as freshmen,” Hanson explained. “They’re filling things out and that’s what makes a team.”
The holdovers -- Reish and Jane Pendergast -- are obviously a big part of the equation. Reish has pre-qualified in both the 100 and 200 and has the classification’s best marks in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches) and the long jump (17-11.75). And Pendergast has qualifying times in the 200 and 100 hurdles.
Tongue River has a handful of other girls who are expected to not only qualify for state but have a good chance of finishing on the podium.
“We don’t have any pole vaulters and we don’t have a 4x800 team,” Hanson said. “Outside of those two though, I don’t see an event where we really have a weakness.”
Even though the Eagles will have competitors in 16 of the 18 events at state, the strength of the team is in the sprints. They have five pre-qualifiers in the 100 and three in the 200. If things go well, the podium at the state meet could be packed with Tongue River green. Hanson is quick to pass any praise on to sprints and horizontal jump coach Scott Orchard.
“Coach Orchard has done a great job pushing all the kids on the team and getting them to the point where they’re running really competitive times,” Hanson said.
The combination of sprinters, distance runners, throwers and jumpers gives the Eagles depth usually only seen in the bigger schools.
“Usually what you see in the small schools is the best runners in the open events and you don’t see many relays,” Hanson offered. “We’re going to score points in all of them unless something crazy happens. In the 4x100 our two fastest 100-meter runners are not on that team and we’re still leading the state. The same is true in the 4x400. It’s really impressive to have that much depth at a 2A school.”
Whether that depth and quality can lead Tongue River to its first team title since winning three in a row from 1986-88 remains to be seen. After not being able to compete last season because of the pandemic, however, Hanson is just happy to be coaching his kids again.
“We could call it a success in a year in which I wasn’t even sure we would have sports,” he said. “We’re just hoping to stay healthy and peak at state. Hopefully we can get some kids on the podium and bring home some hardware. It would be great to see the kids go out on a high note.”
