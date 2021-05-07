Deep and talented Tongue River girls track team chases first state title since 1988

Even though the Eagles will have competitors in 16 of the 18 events at state, the strength of the team is in the sprints. They have five pre-qualifiers in the 100 and three in the 200. If things go well, the podium at the state meet could be packed with Tongue River green. Hanson is quick to pass any praise on to sprints and horizontal jump coach Scott Orchard.

“Coach Orchard has done a great job pushing all the kids on the team and getting them to the point where they’re running really competitive times,” Hanson said.

The combination of sprinters, distance runners, throwers and jumpers gives the Eagles depth usually only seen in the bigger schools.

“Usually what you see in the small schools is the best runners in the open events and you don’t see many relays,” Hanson offered. “We’re going to score points in all of them unless something crazy happens. In the 4x100 our two fastest 100-meter runners are not on that team and we’re still leading the state. The same is true in the 4x400. It’s really impressive to have that much depth at a 2A school.”