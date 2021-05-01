Gillette girls carry success of state indoor title into outdoor season

The balance of power in the Gillette athletic scene shifted in 2017 when Thunder Basin High School opened its doors. Until then, Gillette was a one high school town in Campbell County High School. The Camels were a powerhouse in the state’s largest classification, with its 19 athletic programs collecting 197 state championships.
The boys and girls basketball teams both won Class 4A state titles in 2018, but with a majority of the town’s student-athletes choosing to attend Thunder Basin the Camels at times struggled to keep pace with the rival Bolts. Since 2018, Thunder Basin has won four state championships -- girls golf (2019-20), girls basketball (2019) and girls soccer (2019) -- and had five other teams finish as state runners-up.
On the other hand, Campbell County, which is more commonly referred to as Gillette, as evidenced by the school’s uniforms, went without a state championship team during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.
That changed on March 6, however.
Led by a solid group of sprinters, two first-place relay teams and senior Lauryn Love’s gold in the shot put, the Gillette girls scored 95 points to win the state indoor track & field championship. It marked an impressive turnaround for the Camels, who had finished seventh the year before and 13th in 2019.
“Winning state was rich,” Gillette junior Nyomi Moore said Friday at the Kelly Walsh Invite outdoor meet. “We were so pumped up and I’ve never been a part of something like that. It was pure passion.”
Moore played a big role, winning the long jump, placing second in the 55-meter dash and fifth in the high jump, and running a leg on the Camels’ winning 4x100 relay team.
At Friday’s meet, Moore teamed with Aja Roberts, Charlotte Marasco and Sydalee Brown to once again win the 4x100 with a state-best time of 49.46 seconds. Hours later, Thunder Basin ran a 49.46 to win the Buffalo Twilight.
“I think the reason why we’re so successful is how much fun all four of us have,” Moore said. “We’re really close and we have a passion about that specific race. All of us work so hard for each other that I feel like … we’re the Dream Team.
“You talk to the majority of people and they talk about the 4x400, but we’re like, ‘No!’ We really want to run together at state because there’s been a lot of debate about not having the four of us run the 4x100.”
Moore also finished second in both the 100, the 200 and the long jump. She ran a 12.52 to tie her PR in the 100 and set a PR with a 25.89 in the 200, but it was her performance in the long jump that had her near tears after the event. She entered the meet with a personal-best mark of 18 feet, 5 inches, but went just 17-07.25 to finish behind Cheyenne East’s Taliah Morris, who jumped 18-11.5.
“The long jump is my favorite event,” Moore said, so today was disappointing. But I figure it can’t get any worse than that. I just have to be aggressive every time. If I’m not then that’s when things go wrong.”
Gillette might not have the depth to contend for a state outdoor title, but there should be a number of Camels on the podium at the state meet later this month.
Love won the shot put and the discus on Friday and has the state’s best marks in both events; Brown, who won the 200, and Roberts have pre-qualified for state in both the 100 and 200; and Marasco, who won the 100 hurdles, has pre-qualified in both hurdle races.
“I would not be as good as I am if I did not have them with me,” Moore said of her teammates. “Sydalee Brown is my best friend and she has been there for me and pushing me since eighth grade. I love her. We push each other and it’s a good healthy competition.”
As for choosing to attend Campbell County instead of Thunder Basin, Moore said there was never a doubt where she would go.
There was never a question where I was going to school,” she said. “And once I got to Gillette I knew this was the school for me. Gillette has a rich history of great athletes, which I didn’t know until my freshman year. “
And now Moore and her teammates have added their names to that history.
