Gillette girls carry success of state indoor title into outdoor season

Moore played a big role, winning the long jump, placing second in the 55-meter dash and fifth in the high jump, and running a leg on the Camels’ winning 4x100 relay team.

At Friday’s meet, Moore teamed with Aja Roberts, Charlotte Marasco and Sydalee Brown to once again win the 4x100 with a state-best time of 49.46 seconds. Hours later, Thunder Basin ran a 49.46 to win the Buffalo Twilight.

“I think the reason why we’re so successful is how much fun all four of us have,” Moore said. “We’re really close and we have a passion about that specific race. All of us work so hard for each other that I feel like … we’re the Dream Team.

“You talk to the majority of people and they talk about the 4x400, but we’re like, ‘No!’ We really want to run together at state because there’s been a lot of debate about not having the four of us run the 4x100.”

Moore also finished second in both the 100, the 200 and the long jump. She ran a 12.52 to tie her PR in the 100 and set a PR with a 25.89 in the 200, but it was her performance in the long jump that had her near tears after the event. She entered the meet with a personal-best mark of 18 feet, 5 inches, but went just 17-07.25 to finish behind Cheyenne East’s Taliah Morris, who jumped 18-11.5.