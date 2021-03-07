Gillette girls win team title at state indoor track & field championships

Gillette got first-place finishes from Nyomi Moore and Lauryn Love and won gold in two relay races to win the 2021 Wyoming State High School Girls Indoor Track & Field Championship team title Saturday in Gillette.

Moore won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 10 inches and also ran on the Camels’ first-place 4x200 relay team. The junior also finished second in the 55-meter dash and placed fifth in the high jump. Love won the shot put with a toss of 45-06.

The Camels also won the 4x400 relay and got top-five finishes from Sydalee Brown (second in the 200, third in the 55-meter), McKenna Hayes (third in the shot put), Aja Roberts (fourth in the 200) and Charlotte Marasco (fifth in the 55 hurdles). Gillette’s 1600 sprint medley team took third.

Marasco, Roberts, Moore and Aubry Dewine were the winning 4x200 team, while Dewine, Roberts, Brown and Taylor Burch took gold in the 4x400.

Gillette finished with 95 points to win its first team title since 2017, with defending state champ Cheyenne Central taking second with 84.5 points and Sheridan third with 56.