Gillette girls win team title at state indoor track & field championships
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gillette girls win team title at state indoor track & field championships

Indoor Track and Field

Grace Shaffer of Cody warms up for the pole vault competition at the Mustangs/Fillies Indoor Invite last year in Casper. Shaffer set a state record in winning the pole vault at Saturday's state meet in Gillette.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Gillette got first-place finishes from Nyomi Moore and Lauryn Love and won gold in two relay races to win the 2021 Wyoming State High School Girls Indoor Track & Field Championship team title Saturday in Gillette.

Moore won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 10 inches and also ran on the Camels’ first-place 4x200 relay team. The junior also finished second in the 55-meter dash and placed fifth in the high jump. Love won the shot put with a toss of 45-06.

The Camels also won the 4x400 relay and got top-five finishes from Sydalee Brown (second in the 200, third in the 55-meter), McKenna Hayes (third in the shot put), Aja Roberts (fourth in the 200) and Charlotte Marasco (fifth in the 55 hurdles). Gillette’s 1600 sprint medley team took third.

Marasco, Roberts, Moore and Aubry Dewine were the winning 4x200 team, while Dewine, Roberts, Brown and Taylor Burch took gold in the 4x400.

Gillette finished with 95 points to win its first team title since 2017, with defending state champ Cheyenne Central taking second with 84.5 points and Sheridan third with 56.

Cody senior Grace Shaffer set a new state record in the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 6.5 inches to break the record held by Sarah Andrie of Gillette, who cleared 12-06 in 2011. It was Shaffer’s third gold medal at the state indoor meet.

Natrona County’s Breonna Beckley (triple jump) also was a repeat winner from last year.

Cheyenne South’s Caydince Groth won both the 200 and the 400 and Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell won both the 1600 and 3200.

Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson entered as the state record holder and the two-time defending state champ in the 800, 1600 and 3200, but didn’t compete in any individual races. She did, however, win another gold medal as a member of the Outlaws’ 1600 sprint medley team.

Other event winners Saturday were Cheyenne East’s Taliah Morris (55 meter), Mountain View’s Elena Jensen (3200), Laramie’s Taylor Gardner (55 hurdles) and Torrington’s Jordan Stoddard (high jump).

