 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gillette's Lauryn Love is named Wyoming's Girls Track & Field Gatorade Athlete of the Year
0 Comments
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Gillette's Lauryn Love is named Wyoming's Girls Track & Field Gatorade Athlete of the Year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Track and Field

Gillette's Lauryn Love competes in the shot put at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Track & Field Championships on May 20 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Recent Gillette graduate Lauryn Love was honored as the Gatorade Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year for Wyoming on Friday.

Love won the Class 4A shot put title at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championship in May and finished second in the discus to help lead the Camels to a runner-up finish in the team standings.

Love was undefeated in the shot put during the outdoor season, and her personal record of 47 feet, 6.25 inches is the No. 2 mark in state history and was the No. 22 mark in the nation this year. She also set a PR in the discus during the season with a throw of 144-03.

Love, who will continue her throwing career at the University of Arizona, was the 2021 valedictorian at Campbell County High School. She graduated with a 4.09 GPA.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. sprinter tests positive for cannabis: sources

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News