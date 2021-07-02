Gillette's Lauryn Love is named Wyoming's Girls Track & Field Gatorade Athlete of the Year

Recent Gillette graduate Lauryn Love was honored as the Gatorade Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year for Wyoming on Friday.
Love won the Class 4A shot put title at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championship in May and finished second in the discus to help lead the Camels to a runner-up finish in the team standings.
Love was undefeated in the shot put during the outdoor season, and her personal record of 47 feet, 6.25 inches is the No. 2 mark in state history and was the No. 22 mark in the nation this year. She also set a PR in the discus during the season with a throw of 144-03.
Love, who will continue her throwing career at the University of Arizona, was the 2021 valedictorian at Campbell County High School. She graduated with a 4.09 GPA.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
