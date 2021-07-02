Gillette's Lauryn Love is named Wyoming's Girls Track & Field Gatorade Athlete of the Year

Recent Gillette graduate Lauryn Love was honored as the Gatorade Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year for Wyoming on Friday.

Love won the Class 4A shot put title at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championship in May and finished second in the discus to help lead the Camels to a runner-up finish in the team standings.

Love was undefeated in the shot put during the outdoor season, and her personal record of 47 feet, 6.25 inches is the No. 2 mark in state history and was the No. 22 mark in the nation this year. She also set a PR in the discus during the season with a throw of 144-03.

Love, who will continue her throwing career at the University of Arizona, was the 2021 valedictorian at Campbell County High School. She graduated with a 4.09 GPA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.