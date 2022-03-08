Jackson's Anna Gibson to run the mile at NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

Anna Gibson, a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School, will compete in the mile run at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.
Gibson, a junior at the University of Washington, enters the meet with a qualifying time of 4 minutes, 32.24 seconds, which is the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this season.
Gibson could also run on the Huskies' distance medley relay team at the NCAA Championships, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Gibson still holds state Class 4A records in cross country and the mile.
