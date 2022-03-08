 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Jackson's Anna Gibson to run the mile at NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

  • 0

Anna Gibson, a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School, will compete in the mile run at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.

Gibson, a junior at the University of Washington, enters the meet with a qualifying time of 4 minutes, 32.24 seconds, which is the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Gibson could also run on the Huskies' distance medley relay team at the NCAA Championships, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Gibson still holds state Class 4A records in cross country and the mile.

Anna Gibson headshot

Gibson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News