Jackson's Kate Brigham caps senior season with Gatorade track & field honors

Jackson’s Kate Brigham added one more award to her outstanding senior season Thursday when she was named the Wyoming Gatorade Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

At the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Track & Field Championships in May, Gibson won gold in the 800- and 1600-meter runs as well as in the 1600 sprint medley. Gibson ran the 800 in 2 minutes, 14.34 seconds and finished with a time of 4:58.71 in the 1600. Gibson teamed with teammates Becca Griebel, Lucy Turner and Jacie Chatham to win the 1600 sprint medley in 4:16.35. It was the second consecutive year Gibson won gold in all three races.

Gibson also was the state’s Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year after she won the 4A state cross country title in October. In addition, she finished first in both the classic and freestyle races at the state Nordic championships.

Brigham will attend the University of Colorado on a track scholarship in the fall.

