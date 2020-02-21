Jozi Edwards' constant pursuit for instant improvement goes indoors

Edwards moves forward into the season on the precipice of conquest. She's pushing herself to finally break 9 seconds in the 55 hurdles and motivates herself by the 9.28-second time she got (despite feeling good about it) at the Mustangs-Fillies Invitational earlier this month in Casper, and especially the disappointing 9.67-second time she received at last weekend's Simplot Games. Those times aren't sticking with her any longer.

"My goal is to just ultimately improve my 55 hurdle time," she plainly states. There's no nonsense when race time comes. Or when reflecting.

Edwards also runs on Thunder Basin's 1,600 sprint medley relay team and she thinks it can do well this season. At least, when 800 runner Hailey Jones (who also travels to Thunder Basin for indoor as a Moorcroft student) isn't battling illness. Together the team of Edwards, Jones, Annakay Pitter and Kezley Yeager clock a 4:33.09 even with Jones not at 100 percent.

"Of course her time wasn't what it normally was," Edwards says. "I think we're going to do really good. I don't know what time is good, but we want to win it."

It's between her events that the personable Edwards shows. She relishes the open arms that her Thunder Basin teammates welcome her with everyday before fellow sprinter Yeager walks over at the most inopportune time.