Jozi Edwards' constant pursuit for instant improvement goes indoors

Another heat in a seemingly endless stream of 55-meter hurdlers stretch one final time before settling into their blocks. They pause and wait for the starting gun. Senior Jozi Edwards' coiled in the middle of the pack. She's running for something that's not entirely clear.
The gun fires skywards and Edwards shoots out of her crouch. In mere moments she creates separation from the pack. She clears each hurdle with no wasted motion. It's a wonder how she hasn't broken her shelled necklace by running at such force. She hits the wall -- pained and pleased.
"That felt good, actually," she says after catching her breath. "I need to make sure I get my three-stepping down because sometimes I'll four-step when I mess it up."
Edwards runs this winter for Thunder Basin because her native Wright doesn't have an indoor track team. She returns home every evening to gold medals won at Class 2A and now aims for improvement in the all-class territory of indoor track. There's another outdoor season and a college decision left to make, but for now she's focusing on each step. And she's enjoying the challenge.
Her personality matches her events. She's direct with the occasional sly grin. She's focused on overcoming -- or at least meeting -- the high standards she's set for herself. She's also determined to get better as quickly as possible.
Edwards moves forward into the season on the precipice of conquest. She's pushing herself to finally break 9 seconds in the 55 hurdles and motivates herself by the 9.28-second time she got (despite feeling good about it) at the Mustangs-Fillies Invitational earlier this month in Casper, and especially the disappointing 9.67-second time she received at last weekend's Simplot Games. Those times aren't sticking with her any longer.
"My goal is to just ultimately improve my 55 hurdle time," she plainly states. There's no nonsense when race time comes. Or when reflecting.
Edwards also runs on Thunder Basin's 1,600 sprint medley relay team and she thinks it can do well this season. At least, when 800 runner Hailey Jones (who also travels to Thunder Basin for indoor as a Moorcroft student) isn't battling illness. Together the team of Edwards, Jones, Annakay Pitter and Kezley Yeager clock a 4:33.09 even with Jones not at 100 percent.
"Of course her time wasn't what it normally was," Edwards says. "I think we're going to do really good. I don't know what time is good, but we want to win it."
It's between her events that the personable Edwards shows. She relishes the open arms that her Thunder Basin teammates welcome her with everyday before fellow sprinter Yeager walks over at the most inopportune time.
"Except for Kezley!" Edwards says just loud enough for Yeager to hear. Yeager rolls her eyes. That's just Jozi.
The Wright student, with time to burn before another event, goes into the minutia and art of waiting between events. It involves food. The key to staying loose but not off her game, she explains with no shortage of laughter, is knowing what time to eat and how much. She explains it like art.
"It's hard to be able to eat a lot of food and perform," Edwards says, light-hearted and sincere, "so you've got to do the little stuff."
While her teammates hold signing ceremonies and celebrate their college choices, Edwards remains on the fence. She's not committed anywhere and openly fields offers. She wants to go wherever gives her the most money and is the cheapest to attend. She plans to run track in college as well.
And off she goes to prepare for another event. Already an outdoor gold medalist with podium finishes in every sprint or hurdle state meet she's competed in, Edwards brings her focus toward the next step. Then the next step. There's always room to get better and she wants to improve with every step.
