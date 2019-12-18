You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kelly Walsh senior Taylor Rowe signs to run at Colorado State
View Comments
GIRLS TRACK

Kelly Walsh senior Taylor Rowe signs to run at Colorado State

{{featured_button_text}}
State Track - Saturday

Kelly Walsh's Taylor Rowe breaks across the finish line to win the Class 4A girls 100-meter dash during the Wyoming State High School Track and Field Championships on May 18 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh senior sprinter Taylor Rowe signed her letter of intent in the team room at Kelly Walsh High School on Wednesday. Rowe will run track and attend Colorado State University after graduation.

Rowe won the Class 4A championships in the 100 and 200 last spring season, improving off her two podium finishes from the previous season. She earned a gold medal as a freshman by running the anchor leg on Kelly Walsh's winning 4x100 relay team.

She'll enter her final high school season as a three-time state champion.

The senior has not previously competed during the indoor track season.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News