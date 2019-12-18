Kelly Walsh senior Taylor Rowe signs to run at Colorado State

Kelly Walsh senior sprinter Taylor Rowe signed her letter of intent in the team room at Kelly Walsh High School on Wednesday. Rowe will run track and attend Colorado State University after graduation.
Rowe won the Class 4A championships in the 100 and 200 last spring season, improving off her two podium finishes from the previous season. She earned a gold medal as a freshman by running the anchor leg on Kelly Walsh's winning 4x100 relay team.
She'll enter her final high school season as a three-time state champion.
The senior has not previously competed during the indoor track season.
2020 Wyoming signee: Keshaun Taylor
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Keshaun Taylor, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Taylor, who committed to Wyoming on Oct. 1, also had an offer from Northern Colorado. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
“Keshaun is a great athlete and football player. He is aggressive, physical, and also has good ball skills.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Brent VanderVeen
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Brent VanderVeen, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker from Sedro Woolley, Washington, on Dec. 18.
VanderVeen, who was previously committed to Eastern Washington, also had offers from Air Force and Navy. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
"Brent is a tremendous athlete and competitor. He plays with great physicality and effort on the field. We are excited to add Brent into our program."
2020 Wyoming signee: Nofoafia Tulafono
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Nofoafia Tulafono, a 6-foot-1, 305-pound offensive lineman from Hesperia, California, on Dec. 18.
Tulafono, who committed to Wyoming on Sept. 30, also had offers from Arizona, BYU and New Mexico among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
“Fia brings great power and strength to the interior of our Offensive Line. He also moves well for his size and possesses great leadership ability.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Gavin Beerup
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Gavin Beerup, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback from Ventura, California, on Dec. 18.
Beerup, who committed to Wyoming on July 26, also had offers from UNLV and Southern Miss. He's ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star by Rivals.
“Gavin has a great combination of arm talent, athleticism, and toughness. He is a great leader and we are excited to be adding him to our Quarterback room.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Mana Taimani
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Mana Taimani, a 6-foot-5, 306-pound offensive lineman from Concord, California, on Dec. 18.
Taimani, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 17, also had offers from San Jose State, Sacramento State and Portland State among others. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
"Mana is an immense, physical presence on the Offensive Line. He shows explosion and violence at the point of attack, while possessing great athleticism."
2020 Wyoming signee: Malik Williams
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Malik Williams, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman from Hayward, California, on Dec. 18.
Williams, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 23, is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals. Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
“Malik is an exceptional athlete who plays through the whistle. He is aggressive, violent, and plays with great effort.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Gavin Meyer
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Gavin Meyer, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end from Franklin, Wisconsin, on Dec. 18.
Meyer, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 10, also had offers from Air Force, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
“Gavin is a talented athlete who is explosive off the ball. He can bend, change direction, and he plays with relentless effort.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Braden Siders
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Braden Siders, a 6-foot-2, 212-pound defensive end from Arvada, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Siders, who committed to the Cowboys on April 7, received an offer from the Cowboys a day earlier. He is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
“Braden is an explosive athlete that plays with great physicality and violence at the point of attack. He is the caliber of player we look for at Wyoming.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Oluwaseyi Omotosho
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Oluwaseyi Omotosho, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive end from Richmond, Texas, on Dec. 18.
Omotosho also had offers from Louisiana Tech, Liberty and Houston Baptist. He isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
“Oluwaseyi is an electric athlete. He gets off the ball well, can change direction, and plays with great effort at all times.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Caleb Driskill
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Caleb Driskill, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound running back and linebacker from Gillette, on Dec. 18.
Driskill, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 29, is being recruited as a fullback by Wyoming. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
“Caleb is a smart, hard-nosed football player. He will bring great physical toughness and leadership to our team.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Wyett Ekeler
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Wyett Ekeler, a 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back from Windsor, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Ekeler, the brother of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals. Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
“Wyett is an ultra-competitive athlete. He gives us great versatility and play making ability in the secondary.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Cameron Smith
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter from Intent from Cameron Smith, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Smith, who committed to Wyoming on June 12, also had offers from New Mexico State and North Dakota among others. He is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
“Cameron brings good size and physicality to our Defensive Line. He is tough, athletic, and plays with exceptional effort.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Nick Miles
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Nick Miles, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Miles, who committed to Wyoming on June 23, is not ranked by the major recruiting services.
“Nick brings tremendous size to our Tight End room. He can run, catch well, and is a physical blocker at the point of attack.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Cameron Stone
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Cameron Stone, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback from Angleton, Texas, on Dec. 18.
Stone, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 3, also had offers from New Mexico State and Houston Baptist among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
"Cameron has good quickness, speed, and athleticism. He has great play making ability, is competitive, and brings good physicality to the Cornerback position."
2020 Wyoming signee: Joey Braasch
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Joey Braasch, a 6-foot, 195-pound running back from Columbus, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Braasch, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 13, also had an offer from Northern Iowa. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals.
“Joey is a tough, physical Running Back who possesses good size and speed. He has a great work ethic and a passion for football.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Caleb Robinson
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Caleb Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Robinson, who committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 26, also had an offer from South Dakota State. He isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
“Caleb is a tough and powerful Defensive Tackle. He has good strength, quickness, and is extremely coachable. We are very excited about Caleb's future with our program.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Kohl Herbolsheimer
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Kohl Herbolsheimer, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Herbolsheimer, who committed to the Cowboys on Sept. 18, also had offers from Colorado State and Texas State among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
“Kohl is a powerful and explosive Offensive Lineman. He is a real road grader whose goal is to finish blocks every play.”
2020 Wyoming signee: Isaac White
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Isaac White, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 18
White, who committed to the Cowboys on Sept. 3, also had offers from Air Force and Colorado State among others. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
"Isaac is good football player who has all the intangibles you look for. He works hard, is smart, tough, and athletic. We look forward to adding Isaac into our locker room."
