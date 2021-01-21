Kelly Walsh's Taylor Siplon signs to run at Metro State College

Kelly Walsh senior Taylor Siplon on Thursday signed her Letter of Intent to run track at Metro State College in Denver.
At last year's state indoor track and field meet Siplon finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.83 seconds and eighth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 0.5 inches.
Siplon also finished sixth in the 100 hurdles as a sophomore in 2019.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.