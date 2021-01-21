 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh's Taylor Siplon signs to run at Metro State College
PREP TRACK

Kelly Walsh's Taylor Siplon signs to run at Metro State College

Indoor Track and Field

Thunder Basin's Jozi Edwards, center, runs between Cody's Grace Shaffer, left, and Kelly Walsh's Taylor Siplon in the 55-meter hurdles finals at the Mustangs/Fillies Indoor Invitational on Feb. 8, 2020 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh senior Taylor Siplon on Thursday signed her Letter of Intent to run track at Metro State College in Denver.

At last year's state indoor track and field meet Siplon finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.83 seconds and eighth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 0.5 inches.

Siplon also finished sixth in the 100 hurdles as a sophomore in 2019.

