KW's Taylor Rowe enjoying her sprint toward the finish line

The starting gun gave Taylor Rowe little time to think. She'd be at the wall in less than 7.4 seconds.

So instead she focused on her pumping arms and striving legs. She felt good out of the blocks and even better halfway down the open-ended tunnel of a lane that eventually disappeared into a mat she was free to brace herself into. She's still getting used to running only 60 meters.

She crossed the finish line first. She's an indoor-track novice so her barometer for times isn't great. But that one felt good.

"Since I'm new to indoor I'm not really sure what good times are and what aren't good times so I have no clue," Rowe explained. "I was just going out there and running my hardest and trying my best."

Rowe won that particular race, the last Natrona County Mustangs-Fillies Indoor Invitational at the Mustangs Activities Complex, with a time of 7.39 seconds. That tied her personal best of the season -- her first indoor track season. The Kelly Walsh senior said she "wasn't feeling" basketball season this winter. She thought that maybe she'd try indoor track instead for her final year of high school. Then she signed to run track at Colorado State and she knew that indoor was the right path forward. Why not jump right in?