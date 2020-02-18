KW's Taylor Rowe enjoying her sprint toward the finish line

The starting gun gave Taylor Rowe little time to think. She'd be at the wall in less than 7.4 seconds.
So instead she focused on her pumping arms and striving legs. She felt good out of the blocks and even better halfway down the open-ended tunnel of a lane that eventually disappeared into a mat she was free to brace herself into. She's still getting used to running only 60 meters.
She crossed the finish line first. She's an indoor-track novice so her barometer for times isn't great. But that one felt good.
"Since I'm new to indoor I'm not really sure what good times are and what aren't good times so I have no clue," Rowe explained. "I was just going out there and running my hardest and trying my best."
Rowe won that particular race, the last Natrona County Mustangs-Fillies Indoor Invitational at the Mustangs Activities Complex, with a time of 7.39 seconds. That tied her personal best of the season -- her first indoor track season. The Kelly Walsh senior said she "wasn't feeling" basketball season this winter. She thought that maybe she'd try indoor track instead for her final year of high school. Then she signed to run track at Colorado State and she knew that indoor was the right path forward. Why not jump right in?
With just two weeks until the state meet, Rowe's already qualified in her three preferred events -- 60, 200 and long jump. Of course, she didn't know she did so until someone told her. Her personal-best in the 60 (7.39), 200 (25.76) and long jump (16 foot, 4.25 inches) were all met by nods of self-approval and jubilation from her sprints coach.
"Hey, you qualified!" Rowe remembered being told after a 200. The senior responded with a matter-of-fact, "Oh, sweet."
You have free articles remaining.
Having already pre-qualified in her preferred events has enabled her to run without worry. On runs like that 60-meter dash she clocked at Natrona County two weeks ago she wasn't worried at all about the outcome. She instead ran with instructional purpose, letting textbook form and coaching take over with her always-present athleticism.
"Now I just run and focus on technique, getting better at technique and if the time comes, the time comes," Rowe said. "Since I've qualified for everything so far, it's just to work on technique as best I can."
She carried that mentality into Pocatello, Idaho, for last weekend's annual Simplot Games, where she only competed in the 200 meters. Rowe clocked a personal-best 26.59 seconds in the prelims before establishing her current personal record in an eighth-place finish.
Just because she's focused on technique, however, doesn't mean she can't enjoy it. She'll likely only run sprints at Colorado State so she chose to compete in long jump just for fun.
"It's my senior year, I haven't done it, so why not?" she chuckled.
Even though she's jumping for fun, she's taken it seriously. She's coiled and focused. She doesn't want to get worn down or burnt-out with the same old events, but if she's going to compete in something she's going to try and be the best at it. That's why she's headed to Fort Collins next year.
More than Colorado State's reputable track program, Rowe found excitement in what they can offer her academic aspirations. She wants to be a marine biologist in the future and Colorado State offered her an opportunity in that field. It was a perfect fit.
"Since CSU is a really good agricultural school in general I thought that they'd have a good biology program so I'd have good footing there," she said, "and they'd not only further my track career but my actual career, too."
Rowe's started her sprint toward the finish with little time remaining. Except at the end of her senior year she'll run out of her lane, pass the cushions and into a future of wide-open opportunity.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans