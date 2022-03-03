Natrona County's Alesha Lane chases state title in indoor shot put this weekend

This weekend is going to be a tough one for Natrona County senior Alesha Lane. While she is fully invested in winning a state shot put title at the Wyoming State High School Indoor Track & Field Championships in Gillette, Lane will also be thinking of her former teammates on the NC basketball team.

Lane was a three-year starter for the Fillies, but made the decision before the start of the season to pursue her dream of becoming a college thrower.

“I love the coaching staff in basketball and I have so many friends over there,” Lane said during a recent indoor meet, “but after outdoor state last year I decided that this is what I really want to go to college for because not only was I good at it but I enjoyed it a lot.”

Lane finished third in the shot put at last year’s outdoor meet, but won the discus, which understandably isn’t offered in the indoor season, with a throw of 131 feet, 3 inches. The throw was 22 feet farther than her qualifying mark.

Still, stepping away from the game she loved, and the teammates she had grown up with, wasn’t an easy decision.

“It was very tough,” Lane admitted. “I definitely was nervous going up and telling (Fillies’ basketball) Coach (Brian) Costello what my decision was because I respect him a lot as a coach and I respect the team. In a way, I kind of felt like I let myself down in deciding that I wanted to do something else because I was so dedicated to basketball for so long and I had just started track my freshman year.

“So it was definitely hard, but I feel better now that I’m on the other side of it.”

Lane enters this weekend’s meet with the second-best throw in the state. She has a mark of 40-06 while Gillette’s McKenna Hayes has gone 41-06.75.

Lane’s top throw came in the season-opening meet in Gillette.

“That’s when I knew that this is where I belong,” Lane said. “This is what makes me happy and this is what I want to go to college for.”

Lane has drawn interest from Wyoming, along with schools in California, Colorado and North Dakota.

Natrona County throwing coach Courtney Logan believes that wherever Lane lands that school is getting a diamond in the rough who’s best days, and throws, are ahead of her.

“She’s so buildable,” Logan said. “She has great height, she has long limbs and she is super strong. And she’s so new to the sport that college coaches can instill those new habits that they want because there are not any bad habits to break. She has a lot of untapped potential. Coaches can have her learn their stuff instead of breaking bad habits.

“This is truly only like her second year of throwing. So she still has a lot to learn, but she is picking up on stuff quickly.”

Logan admits that Lane is still working on developing “the mindset” of a thrower, but is elated with the team aspect the former all-state basketball player brings to the indoor team.

“Track is such an individual sport, but she brings that essence of team to us,” Logan said. “She’s such a great teammate because she has that camaraderie from basketball. She just brings such great energy to the team and she can handle situations.”

After this weekend, Lane hopes to spend next weekend watching her former teammates play in the state basketball tournament. And then she’ll get down to the serious business of choosing a college.

“Obviously there’s some pressure because I’m deciding what I want to do for the next four years,” Lane admitted. “But I’m not going to push it too hard because I know that will only mess with me.”

***

The Gillette girls and Sheridan boys will be looking to defend their team titles at the state indoor meet.

Leading the way for the Camels are sprinters/jumpers Sydalee Brown and Nyomi Moore and thrower McKenna Hayes. Brown has the state’s fastest times in both the 55- and 200-meter dashes — 7.26 seconds in the 55 and 25.45 in the 200. Hayes leads the field in the shot put while Moore is the defending state champ in the long jump.

Sydney Morrell from Cheyenne Central is the defending champion in both the 800 and 1600 and enters the state meet with the fastest times in both events. Morrell has a time of 2:19.04 in the 800 and 5:19.98 in the 1600.

The other returning state champs for the girls are Torrington’s Jordan Stoddard in the high jump and Cheyenne East’s Taliah Morris in the 55-meter dash.

Stoddard’s high jump mark of 5 feet, 8 inches would tie the state record set in 2013 by Ann Wingeleth of Lyman, who competed for Evanston in the indoor season. Stoddard also leads the long jump with a leap of 18-11, which would better the standard of 18-08.5 set by Kelly Walsh’s Jerayah Davis in 2013.

The boys team race could be a battle between Sheridan and Cheyenne Central.

The Broncs return two defending state champs in Carter McComb (200) and Ryan Karajanis (pole vault). McComb has the state’s fastest time in the 55-meter dash (6.46 seconds), which would break the record of Star Valley’s Wyatt Moore, who clocked a 6.48 in 2019.

Gillette’s Remar Pitter has the state’s best long jump with a leap of 23-11, which is 1 inch farther than Natrona County’s Hunter Brown jumped in 2019 when he set the state mark.

Laramie’s John Rose returns to defend his state title in the high jump.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.