Natrona County's Alesha Lane signs to throw at New Mexico State

Alesha Lane made it official Wednesday, signing her National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at New Mexico State University.

“It was a very stressful decision,” Lane said while seated in front of a large gathering of friends, family and administrators at the NCHS Commons. There was a lot of pressure trying to figure out what I wanted to and where I wanted to go and having a lot of options.”

In addition to New Mexico State, Lane said she had been in contact with coaches from the University of Wyoming, Illinois Wesleyan, North Dakota and South Dakota as well as other programs. But Aggies’ throwing coach Brian Korn and the NMSU program proved to be the deciding factors.

“From the moment I talked to coach Korn and learned his philosophy and heard what the program stood for … they sold me right away,” Lane said.

The Natrona County senior is already a two-time state champion for the Fillies. She won the Class 4A discus title at last year’s outdoor meet with a throw of 131 feet, 3 inches and the shot put title at the state indoor meet last month with a mark of 41-00.25.

Lane’s surprising victory in the discus at last year’s state, in which she set a personal record on her last throw, meet presented her with a tough choice heading into this winter sports season. A three-year starter and two-time all-state basketball player for the Fillies, Lane had to choose between a sport she had played her entire life and one she had only been competing in for three years.

“It was definitely a difficult decision to step away from (basketball),” she admitted, “but I knew after I won state last year that this was something I wanted to do for the next four years.”

