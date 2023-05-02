Ella Spear is running with confidence. And it couldn't come at a better time for the Natrona County senior.

Spear established two personal bests this past weekend, winning the 100-meter dash at the Kelly Walsh Invitational on Saturday with a time of 12.86 seconds after running a 58.12 in the 400 on Friday at the Wyoming Track & Field Classic. Combined with her 25.44-second run in the 200 on April 13 at the Trojan Invite she has pre-qualified for the state meet in all three events.

"I’m really grateful that we’re finally having good weather because it’s been frustrating," Spear, the defending state champ in the 400, said. "It made me feel like I wasn’t running the times I wanted to at the beginning. Now that we’re having good weather and not a lot of wind I think I can see my full potential and hit the times I want to be hitting."

Even though Spear set her new standard in the 400 at the Track Classic, she still finished second in the race as Sheridan's Addie Pendergast set a new meet record with a 54.25. Pendergast also has the state's fastest time in the 200 (unofficial state record of 23.58) and the No. 2 mark in the 100 (12.11).

To Spear's credit, rather than being frustrated by finishing behind Pendergast, she has used it as motivation.

"Most of my races that I have PR’d in are the races that I have run against her," Spear said of the Sheridan junior. "That just proves to me that having somebody out in front of me, even if they are seconds ahead of me, still pushes me to be better."

That was also evident at the state indoor championships on March 4 in Gillette. Spear finished second, behind Pendergast, but set a school record with a time of 59.51 seconds. Spear's time would have earned her gold the previous three years.

"Me and Addie are good friends and having competition like that where I know she can push me, but off the track we can still have good times together, really helps me," Spears said. "There’s no bad blood between us; we’re very supportive of each other. And I think that’s really, really helpful for me to have a friend like that."

Spears has a few more races to run for Natrona County before heading to St. George, Utah, where she'll run for Utah Tech. Formerly known as Dixie State, the school achieved Division I status in 2019 and has competed in the Western Athletic Conference since the 2021-22 season.

"I think the 400 will still probably be my main event," she acknowledged, "but my goal this year was to get even better in the 200 and I think I’ve been able to hit that goal. I’m hoping I can run just as many 200s as 400s because 400s are tough and they’re not my favorite event.

"I guess I’ll just have to see where the season takes me."

***

Pendergast wasn't the only athlete to set a record at the Wyoming Track & Field Classic. Lander senior Gage Gose, the defending Class 3A state champ in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, set the new standard in the 400 with a time of 48.27 seconds. And Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell crossed the finish line in 4:59.68 to win the 1600.

Kemmerer's Owen Burnett came close to breaking the meet's oldest record in the 3200. The senior clocked in at 9:26.54, which was less than 2 seconds behind the 9:24.74 ran by Cheyenne Central's Ed Bundy back in 1975.

"This is a huge confidence builder going into state," the senior said. "I always get a little nervous in this stadium and amped up because I’m used to giving everything I have on this track. So doing it before state to get some of the jitters out just to see where I’m at is super encouraging."

While Burnett wasn't award of the Wyoming Track & Field Classic record, he has his sights set on breaking the state record in the 3200. Star Valley's Peter Visser set the all-class state mark two years ago with a 9:18.71. Burnett followed his gold-medal performance Friday by winning the event at the Roy Peck Invitational in Riverton on Saturday with a 9:21.05.

"I’m happy with the sub-9:30 at this point of the season," Burnett said. "I think with a bit of tapering and peak training I’ll be able to get that state record."

Green River's Christopher Wilson also followed up his 300 hurdles win Friday with another victory on the same track Saturday at the Kelly Walsh Invitational. Wilson's time of 39.39 seconds at the WT&F Classic is the fastest 4A time of the season.

"I’ve had a goal of trying to break 40 (seconds) all season, so it feels good now that it’s coming around to the end of the year," the junior said.

Wilson, who also finished second in the long jump Friday, had just enough to hold off Natrona County's Mason Weickum, who ran a 39.79.

"It’s great to have competition," Wilson admitted. "I always catch myself slowing down, but when I feel someone getting faster beside me I can speed up. I always try to gauge myself off where everyone else is."